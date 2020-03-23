Citing “an uncertain economic future” in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Lewisburg newspaper and its semiweekly shopper announced Friday that no physical editions of either publication will be produced for at least the next two weeks.
Continuing traditions begun in such venerable weekly newspapers as the West Virginia News, the Greenbrier Independent, the White Sulphur Springs Star and the Star-Independent, The West Virginia Daily News is a Monday through Friday newspaper. Its companion publication, the Greenbrier Valley Ranger, is distributed free on Wednesday and Sunday.
In a front page article in Friday’s edition, The West Virginia Daily News announced the temporary suspension of publication and closure of the newspaper office on Foster Street. The article mentioned the economic slump caused by the pandemic, a downturn that has forced businesses to scale back and temporarily close their doors, as The Daily News and Valley Ranger now have.
“These measures are being taken not to scare the public, but flatten the exposure curve, keep our employees and the public healthy, and ensure that The West Virginia Daily News continues once precautions are no longer necessary,” the article noted.
Readers are encouraged to contact the newsroom by emailing editor@wvdailynews.net and to keep up with the paper via Facebook.
•••
Other significant closures and changes in Greenbrier County this week include:
• Rainelle City Hall is closed to the public until further notice. Staff will continue to accept water bill payments at the drop box in the City Hall parking lot or at the payment window in the building’s vestibule, just inside the double doors.
• All locations of New River Community and Technical College are closed to public access from today through April 10. Courses will be changed to an alternative delivery using Zoom and/or Blackboard, and activities such as pre-registration, fee payments and financial aid assistance are continuing via Zoom and telephone.
• The State Fair of West Virginia Administration Building is closed, and employees will be working from home until April 6. Although all nonfair events have been canceled through the end of April, management is moving forward with plans for the annual State Fair in August.
• The Greenbrier Historical Society is postponing its National Park Day program and cleanup at the Arbuckle’s Fort property near Alderson, which was scheduled for April 4. Announcement of a new date for this event will be made once plans are finalized.
• Greenbrier Valley Theatre’s season-opening production of “Silent Sky” has been postponed. Further announcements about this production and the rest of GVT’s season are expected. The theater is currently closed to the public, with only limited staff on hand.
• The cancellation of Run for the Wall XXXII, scheduled for May, will have an impact on Rainelle, which hosts the coast-to-coast motorcycle-riding veterans every year. RFTW board of directors President Les Williams said in announcing the cancellation, “The board of directors did not reach this decision lightly. Each of us agonized over it and came to this conclusion with the utmost reluctance.” Williams said he and rest of the organization intend to resume the ride in 2021.
