Hospitals and clinics are now saving for up to 30 days the nasal and throat swabs taken by health care workers to test patients for flu and strep, Beckley ARH Community CEO Rocco Massey reported Monday.
Massey said the swab may later be tested for COVID-19, in case of a patient whose condition worsens shortly after visiting the doctor for respiratory symptoms.
Massey said the new step will make it easier for county and state officials to test local patients for COVID-19.
"This is a new part of the process," Massey said. "If that (swab) is negative for flu, or even if it's positive for flu, we will retain that swab, that specimen, for up to 30 days.
"If that patient gets worse, then we can go back and pull that swab and further test that patient for COVID-19."
If a patient presents at a local clinic or emergency room with symptoms of a respiratory illness, health care workers screen the patient by asking a series of questions.
To qualify for a COVID-19 test, the patient must have at least a 100.4 degree fever, must test negative for strep and flu and must have been exposed in the last four weeks to someone with COVID-19, traveled by air or a cruise line or been in a place where there is verified community transmission.
A health care provider does a swab to collect a specimen from the patient's nose and throat. Hospital lab techs run tests for strep, influenza and other respiratory illnesses.
If the strep test and flu test are negative and the patient has answered "yes" to the screening questions at a local hospital, the hospital worker sends the swab out to the local health department or a private lab for COVID-19 testing.
Massey said that now, if a patient does not meet the criteria for having a swab sent out for COVID-19 testing during a visit, hospitals will still save the patient's swab for up to 30 days. If a patient's health worsens, the swab may be tested for COVID-19 at a later date.
Gov. Jim Justice has reported that there is a shortage of COVID-19 tests in West Virginia and around the world, while one Fayette County nurse, Kimberly Wilson of Oak Hill, has questioned whether the CDC guidelines withhold testing from sick people who are more vulnerable to potential COVID-19 exposure, including those who share a living space with health care workers.
While Massey upheld the CDC guidelines for COVID-19 testing to media on Monday, he explained that swab preservation offers some protection to patients and the public.
"We report to the county health department, and then, if that patient shows up somewhere, worse, later on, they know we already did the collection over here," he said. "We would know the time frame as to when that person was potentially infected."
•••
Around 85 percent of COVID-19 testing in the U.S. is conducted by private laboratories, including LabCorps and Quest Diagnostics, which have conducted nearly 1.5 million tests in the month since the labs started testing.
Larger lab companies are able to process more than 35,000 samples a day, according to a report by NBC News. While testing companies estimate wait times to be two to five days, people around the country have waited a week or even two weeks to learn if they are positive for COVID-19.
Quest Diagnostics reported a backlog of 80,000 tests to NBC.
"The challenges facing labs today should not be underestimated," a spokesperson for the American Clinical Laboratory Association, or ACLA, told NBC News on Wednesday. "There are widespread shortages of test kits, specimen collection materials, personal protective equipment and reagents.
"Currently, there is no established funding mechanism to support testing capacity now or in the future, and many labs are at risk of absorbing significant costs for uncompensated testing."
On Monday, the clinical laboratory Bako Diagnostics in Georgia announced that the company had developed a test that can give patients results in 24 hours.
The real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test can identify COVID-19 from patient specimens collected by nasal and throat swabs.
“Our development team has been working diligently to make COVID-19 testing more widely available and with 24-hour turnaround time for results,” CEO Ted Hull told a Forsyth County, Ga., newspaper.
The test is being offered to clinicians and health care centers under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Emergency Use Authorization.
Justice said Friday that tests that offer results within five to 15 minutes are expected to be available in the state in the near future but could not yet offer a time frame.
Meanwhile, commercial labs are rushing to develop large quantities of serologic tests that will show COVID-19 antibodies in the blood of those who have already been exposed to the virus.
Adm. Brett Giroir, who is leading testing efforts under President Donald Trump, told ABC News he is "very optimistic" that tens of millions of the tests will be available by May.
Those who show antibodies for COVID-19 have already been exposed to the potentially deadly virus and may have developed immunity. In theory, those who test positive for exposure could be permitted to return to work.
ABC News reported that the federal government is doing its best to expedite an approval process that is, under normal circumstances, lengthy and cumbersome.
Giroir said the tests would offer clearer data about COVID-19 infection rates in the U.S.