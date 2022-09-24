The wailing of an ambulance siren is one of those sounds that simultaneously causes feelings of anxiety and reassurance.
On one hand, we know that someone is in desperate need of medical care, and on the other, we know that help is getting to them as quickly as possible.
The emergency medical services (EMS) crew at Jan-Care Ambulance is fully aware of the responsibility they face to reach people as quickly as possible, and they weren’t about to let something like a pandemic stand in their way.
Jan-Care Director of Operations Paul Seamann has been with the company for nearly 40 years. In that time, he and his team have navigated many turns in the road, but he said the pandemic presented many new challenges as well as learning opportunities. It also created a new normal in the way they do business.
Keeping everyone safe
The biggest challenge faced by EMS personnel during the height of the pandemic was making sure that every crew member took the necessary precautions to avoid Covid spread, according to Seamann.
“We go into people’s homes. We go into a patient’s environment. We never know if people are wearing masks, or what their diagnosis might be in an emergency situation. So we had to treat everyone like they were infectious,” Seamann said. “In the beginning, we had such shortages of masks and PPE (personal protective equipment) and filters for ventilators, so we needed to make do and be creative so we could still serve the patients. It wasn’t like we could shut down or stop coming. We had to meet those challenges and meet people where they were.”
Seamann recalled that when Covid cases were at their highest level, there was a nursing crisis that impacted EMS workers.
“Across the board, there was a time when there were not enough nurses to have beds open, so things got backed up with EMS.”
Crews from multiple EMS companies would frequently arrive at a medical facility for a patient drop-off but would need to wait in line and maintain the patient until they could be safely taken into an isolated area of the emergency room.
Once the patient was admitted, he said they would need to quickly move on to another call, so one crew member would be in the back of the ambulance decontaminating while the driver would get them safely to the next patient.
“I am so proud that our crew went through those extra steps,” Seamann said. “We never missed a beat in getting services to our patients.”
Additionally, Seamann noted that crew members had to be isolated from one another.
“The environment that we work in, we have 24-hour stations. During that process there might be four to six people with different ambulances coming into the station at times. We had to isolate from each other to try to keep each other as safe and as protected as we could. All of those things, when I look back on it, all of our crew across the 12 counties we serve laced up their boots and said, ‘All right, what are the challenges today and what are we going to do?’”
Throughout that crisis, Seamann said, “I don’t think there was a time we didn’t have 911 coverage, or we weren’t able to transport someone from one facility to another.”
He added that “patients were very, very sick. At times, we would drive hours away to get them treatment. Also, routine care and treatments may no longer have been available, so we had to transport some patients much longer distances to special dialysis centers.
“Looking back it was resourcefulness and dedication that got people through it.”
Changes made
While there were always strict cleanliness standards for ambulances, equipment and personnel, the use of mask wearing and cleaning procedures are now “next level,” Seamann said.
“The idea of being aware of every illness is still there,” he added. “The biggest change we have made within our operation is that we control the amount of personnel in an activity to make sure that if people do become infected with an illness, that it doesn’t take down multiple crew members on multiple shifts.”
Supply chain issues
“What happens globally affects us locally,” Seamann stated, adding that EMS personnel are in the same situation as other health care personnel because some items remain in short supply.
“It’s like the baby formula shortage. It’s just things that you would never imagine would become in short supply.”
“One life saving medication – epinephrine – has been on back order for months,” Seamann said. “It can be used for allergies or if a person is in cardiac arrest. It’s a primary drug that has been around forever, but there are times we can’t get it.”
He said that many health care organizations are sharing medication supplies to ensure everyone has some of what they need.
In addition to supply shortages, it’s also difficult to purchase new ambulances.
“We purchase about 10-15 new ambulances per year to keep running a fleet of over 100 ambulances,” Seamann explained. “Some may see that as an inconvenience because dealerships are in short supply right now, but when you think of EMS where we put 60-70 thousand miles a year on a vehicle, we have to keep them in tip-top shape.”
He said their vehicle maintenance team is staying busy.
Today, EMS crews must also factor rising costs of supplies into their budget, especially for additional PPE and fuel.
“When the cost of fuel rises, and you are running big vehicles, it costs us hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Seamann noted. “Our reimbursement is set by the federal government, so everyone in EMS is reimbursed at the same amount. There is no surcharge we can put on that.”
Recruitment, training
Seamann said that on both a local and a national level, a portion of EMS workers could not sustain the risk that came with Covid due to family or personal issues, and left the field.
“I think across the board there was a reset of personnel,” he said. “We have been able to maintain our staffing throughout, but it’s always a challenge. In health care, and EMS in particular, we are undergoing a real reorganization of trying to redetermine the workforce and who those individuals will be.”
“It takes a unique individual to be an EMS worker, and society has changed,” he continued. “A lot of people work remotely, and when you look at first responders – police, fire, EMS – we are the opposite. We have to maintain the personality to go out into the community.”
To find those unique people, Jan-Care has its own training center – the largest in West Virginia, according to Seamann. Through this program, people can start their career by learning how to drive an ambulance and, if desired, work their way up to the position of critical care paramedic, which allows a person to serve on helicopters.
“If a person is motivated, they can go from being on the street all the way through advanced training in just a couple of years, hit the $50-55,000 range, and have a full-time job that entire time,” Seamann stated. “I am not saying that it’s easy. We are always looking for people, and what we need is people who want to be a part of the community and want to be out in the world helping people and being physically involved in their lives.”
One positive occurrence is that Covid, like crises often do, “awakened a desire in some people to want to make a difference,” Seamann said. “A lot of young people say, ‘I want to be of service. I want to be important.’ We are still reaching out to those people and trying to maintain that.”
Covid has taken away a lot of the hands-on training that is required for those entering healt hcare, Seamann noted. As a result, Jan-Care has invested thousands of dollars in training equipment to give students the skills they need.
“As the rest of the world has changed, with EMS training you need to be able to be hands-on with patients – to be able to learn how to do a IV, give a specific medication or extricate a patient. We are constantly trying to find ways to get that human touch.”
Continued Isolation
An unpleasant new reality that affects many companies today is isolation, and that has been felt by EMS personnel.
“We used to get together for Christmas dinners and we would have the whole company come together for those,” Seamann said. “We would have summer picnics, awards and demonstrations, statewide meetings and training. So much of that is now online and will more than likely stay that way.”
Looking back, looking forward
Seamann said that in spring 2020, when New York and New Jersey were in the middle of the Covid crisis, eight members of the Jan-Care crew went to help where it was needed the most.
“When you are in the midst of your own crisis and employees want to go into the heart of the fire – it’s always just humbled me that people want to do that,” Seamann said.
Then, when the crew lost one of their own to Covid, Seamann said that “everyone remained steady, put their heads down, laced up their boots and went out to meet community needs.”
“I think the compassion they showed to the patients throughout the height of the pandemic, I mean, they were really there for the patients when they were scared and going through some really tough times. We all came together as a team.”
After everything we have been through due to Covid, Seamann said he is optimistic about the future. He believes everything is going to be OK if we work together, regardless of personal philosophies, to help one another.
“I think that our community, like all others, has multiple challenges going on,” Seamann said. “What Covid did was add this entire layer on top of other health issues we have, like substance abuse disorders. All of those problems were exacerbated by Covid, but it also brought out a certain resiliency with people where they would check on their neighbors, families would get back together – everyone just stepped up and said, ‘Listen, this is happening in our communities, but we can get through this.’”
“We are going to show up every day,” Seamann said of those in EMS. “And I think the communities have responded back.”
