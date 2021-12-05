New River Community and Technical is offering Emergency Medical Technician – Basic classes in Ghent, Summersville and Lewisburg starting Jan. 18.
EMT-B students at New River CTC will gain the skills and knowledge necessary to provide emergency medical care at a basic life support level with an ambulance service or other specialized services. After completing the course, students can continue their education at New River CTC in the paramedic certificate of applied science program.
The cost for the EMT-B class is $600, and registration is required by Jan. 7.
Visit https://www.newriver.edu/workforce/ for information on upcoming classes or to register for the course, or contact Gloria Kincaid (304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu).