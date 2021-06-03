New River Health to break ground on new site today

A longtime pillar of the southern West Virginia health provider community will soon have a new home.
Work has started in Oak Hill to transform the former Kmart building into a new and expanded site for New River Health, which is currently based in Scarbro. A groundbreaking ceremony is planned at the site for noon on Thursday, June 3.
According to CEO John Schultz, the 95,000-square-foot facility will house existing and expanded NRH services, businesses related to community health, and a full-service conference center.
“Our board of directors supported our expansion to this new location,” Schultz said in a press release, “because it offers easy accessibility, space to expand and the ability to consolidate services for patients to receive several types of care in the same convenient location.”
New River Health, which originated as part of a statewide mission to expand accessibility to health care, serves Fayette, Raleigh and Nicholas counties with medical, behavioral and dental care. NRH operates six medical sites, two dental sites, three pharmacies and seven school-based health centers.
The recently-opened site in the Smithers Gateway Center is serving the community and Valley PreK-8 for medical, dental, behavioral health and pharmacy needs. A new site on Fairview Heights Road in Summersville, set to open this month, will offer health care services for the community to complement the existing school health services provided on the Nicholas County High School campus.
Schultz estimates completion of the community health complex at Fayette Square for the summer of 2022.
New River Health is a federally qualified health center (FQHC) working under the direction of the Health Resource and Services Administration (HRSA). The mission of New River Health is to promote the health, human and economic development, and well-being of individuals and the community through caring and competent health services, education, creativity and teamwork.