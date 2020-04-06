In keeping with the new federal recommendations, New River Community and Technical College President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver announced on Monday that the college has extended the precautionary campus closure through April 30.
College operations continue with employees primarily working from home using online resources.
Current student registration is underway for both the summer and fall 2020 semesters, with students registering for classes online, and registration for new students will begin on April 20, 2020.
For more information on college operations and the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19), visitwww.newriver.edu/coronavirus/.
New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver).
