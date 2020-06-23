New River CTC to open in August

Having executed a successful trial run at inhibiting the spread of Covid-19, New River Community and Technical College will start Fall 2020 classes on Aug. 17, just as planned, President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver announced Tuesday at the Beaver campus.
“We are open and ready for fall 2020 classes,” Copenhaver said. “We are keeping our original academic calendar with classes starting on Monday, August 17.
"We are registering students now and making adjustments to both our classes and services keeping the well-being of our students and employees in mind and continuing to follow state and federal guidelines.”
For fall 2020, New River CTC will offer classes in three formats: face-to-face, online and web enhanced face-to-face.
In May, the college – responding to the threat of Covid-19 – formed a task force to plan for summer and fall 2020 classes. In June, administrators brought students in technical programs back to campus to complete their coursework, according to Jenni Canterbury, director of communications for the college.
“We essentially had a trial run with bringing small groups of students and faculty to campus and working with our maintenance team to develop a process to sanitize the buildings,” said Roger Griffith, campus director and task force co-chair. “The system is working, and now we’re expanding the plan to serve a larger number of students safely.”
Administrators closed campus buildings in March, but classes were carried out online.
Since then, administrators have critiqued room capacity in preparation for fall and have made adjustments for face-to-face classes to adhere to social distancing recommendations, Canterbury said.
School officials will be putting in place a shielding plan for offices and classrooms, she said.
Faculty and staff will be required to wear masks, and the college will limit the number of people on campus. All buildings will be closed on Fridays to allow the maintenance team additional time for cleaning.
“At a time filled with uncertainty, we want to be sure that those in our communities know that New River CTC is open.
"While we closed buildings in March, our staff and faculty have consistently served students remotely,” Copenhaver added.
The college is currently working on plans to bring staff back to campus locations prior to the fall 2020 semester, Canterbury reported in a press release.
For information on admissions and programs offered at New River CTC, visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 866-349-3739.
New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver).