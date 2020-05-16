New River Community and Technical College student Michelle Lilly is asking area students to help her by making cards for residents at the Raleigh Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Daniels as part of the “We all need to smile” community service project.
Lilly is a member of the AmeriCorps College Ambassador program at New River CTC through the Education Alliance College Ambassadors program. She is studying business administration and accounting at the college.
“I enjoy learning new things and helping others,” Lilly explained. “And I’ve been able to do both in my role as a college ambassador. I’ve made new connections, learned about the enrollment process and am able to give back to students and the community.”
Cards will be accepted through the end of May and should be mailed to: We all need to smile, 207 Adam St., Shady Spring, WV 25918.
Lilly asks those participating to email photos of the students and their cards to mlilly@newriver.edu providing the student’s name, age and school. They may also provide information on why they chose to participate.
The Raleigh Center will keep all items received in quarantine temporarily as a precautionary measure before handing out items to residents.
