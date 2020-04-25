New River Community and Technical College will be distributing emergency grant funds to current students through the funds released from the Department of Education in the CARES Act.
New River CTC College President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver explained New River CTC will be giving the emergency grants to students were attending classes on campus during the spring 2020 semester, and funds will be distributing based on the number of credit hours students have attempted, while dividing the funds on a pro-rated basis.
“Students will not need to fill out forms or request the funds, and we are not holding funds to be applied toward outstanding balances owed to the college,” Copenhaver said. “The purpose of the emergency grants is to help our students who have had to move from attending class on campus to online during these challenging times.”
New River CTC’s allocation from the CARE Act is $688,982 with $344,491 going directly to students through the emergency grants, officials reported.
The college’s financial aid and business offices will be working together to distribute the funds to current New River CTC students, and funds will not be distributed to students until the final guidelines on distribution and eligibility have been determined by the Department of Education.
New River CTC moved spring 2020 classes online on March 30, 2020 as a precautionary measure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The college will offer all summer 2020 courses online and will waive distance learning fees for all summer courses.
