Due to the need for more emergency medical service (EMS) workers during the COVID-19 global pandemic, New River Community and Technical College has opened their Pearson Testing Center to EMS workers allowing them to test and earn provisional certification.
West Virginia has 11 Pearson Testing Centers to certify EMS workers, and until last week, all were closed due to the pandemic.
“The college was contacted by the National Registry and West Virginia Office of EMS,” New River CTC EMS Programs Director Travis Copenhaver said. “Local agencies are short staffed on a normal basis, and recently crews from both JanCare and Greenbrier County EMS have been quarantined due to exposure. Historic moves were made to allow for provisional certified providers who have completed classes but are unable to obtain psychomotor testing to take the cognitive exam and be granted provisional certification.”
New River CTC closed college campuses on March 24 as a precautionary measure, moving employees to working remotely, thus the decision to open the Student Success Center at the college’s campus in Beaver for EMS testing required coordination and planning among college offices and staff to comply with CDC guidelines.
New River CTC officials reported that Director of Facilities Robert Runion worked closely with Copenhaver, Instructional Specialist for EMS Matthew Snuffer and Instructional Specialist Alberto Razo to plan and facilitate testing beginning April 6 and 7.
Allowing space between students and limiting the number of students testing at a time were already standard processes within the testing center, but additional measures were taken regarding screening students following West Virginia Office of Emergency Medical Services protocols, cleaning and sanitizing, and providing appropriate personal protective equipment for both college employees and students, officials said.
“Originally the plan was to open New River CTC’s testing center on April 6 and 7 only allowing New River CTC students to test, but because of the need in southern West Virginia, testing has been opened to others who qualify,” Copenhaver added.
New River CTC officials reported they conducted two student EMS tests Tuesday, and will continue conducting tests every Monday and Tuesday so long as those who want to become certified have signed up in advance. Due to the pandemic, any student wanting to test was required to have a temperature check and wear a mask before entering the building.
Candidates needing to test will need their Authorization to Test letter from the National Registry of EMTs. To schedule testing, email Copenhaver at tcopenhaver@newriver.edu.
