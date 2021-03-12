New River CTC nursing students help with COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Students in New River Community and Technical College’s practical nursing program have assisted in administering over 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines at clinics in Summersville.
“This is a great experience for our students,” said Practical Nursing Program Director JoAnna Perry. “We’re happy to be able to help administer vaccinations to help our local clinics and health departments meet the demand for the COVID-19 vaccine.”
New River CTC offers the 11-month certificate program in practical nursing at the college’s campuses in Beaver, Lewisburg and Summersville. The curriculum provides students with classroom and clinical experiences in medical-surgical nursing, maternal-child nursing, geriatrics and mental health nursing and includes courses in pharmacology and nutrition. The program prepares graduates to take the National Council License Examination – Practical Nursing (NCLEX-PN). Successful completion of this examination is required for practical nursing licensure.
New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver).