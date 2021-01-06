New record: 85 Covid deaths over two days in WVa.

A record setting two-day total of 85 people have died from Covid-19 in West Virginia, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources’ Wednesday pandemic report.
The state agency confirmed that 39 people, including five people from southern West Virginia, had died from Covid complications a day after 46 deaths – a single day record – were reported on Tuesday.
Covid was setting records in the state, again, in key transmission and hospitalization categories as the state’s positive test rate stayed above 10 percent.
All records for hospitalizations, intensive care unit patients and active cases were pushing trend lines higher as 47 of the state’s 55 counties remained red, the riskiest category on the state’s color-coded map for spread of the disease.
As a consequence, deaths were trending higher on Tuesday as they have been consistently for the past couple of months. In November, there was an average of about 10 people dying per day from Covid complications. The average moved up to about 20 in December. So far in January the daily average is 24.
In Wednesday’s report, 818 people were reported hospitalized with Covid, 12 more than on Tuesday, 14 ahead of its seven-day average of 804 and 217 of them – also a record – being treated in intensive care units.
A record 27,625 active cases were reported, too, an increase of 310 from Tuesday. It was the fourth consecutive day above 27,000 and the 26th consecutive day above 20,000.
The daily positive test rate stayed above 10.0 percent for the ninth time in the last 11 reports, hitting 11.65 percent and pulling the cumulative rate up to 5.18 percent, another record.
Of the 39 deaths confirmed Wednesday by the DHHR, five were from the nine-county region that serves as The Register-Herald’s primary market. They were a 43-year old female from Raleigh County; three women from Mercer County, an 80-year-old, an 82-year-old and a 93-year-old; and a 73-year old female from Fayette County.
Cases per county: Barbour (899), Berkeley (6,920), Boone (1,137), Braxton (594), Brooke (1,565), Cabell (5,721), Calhoun (154), Clay (269), Doddridge (284), Fayette (1,913), Gilmer (444), Grant (826), Greenbrier (1,677), Hampshire (1,084), Hancock (2,060), Hardy (875), Harrison (3,348), Jackson (1,290), Jefferson (2,596), Kanawha (9,230), Lewis (602), Lincoln (855), Logan (1,840), Marion (2,194), Marshall (2,273), Mason (1,120), McDowell (1,040), Mercer (3,209), Mineral (2,194), Mingo (1,562), Monongalia (5,754), Monroe (699), Morgan (709), Nicholas (774), Ohio (2,687), Pendleton (351), Pleasants (607), Pocahontas (385), Preston (1,870), Putnam (3,190), Raleigh (3,003), Randolph (1,313), Ritchie (389), Roane (337), Summers (503), Taylor (777), Tucker (364), Tyler (407), Upshur (1,080), Wayne (1,846), Webster (177), Wetzel (775), Wirt (248), Wood (5,405), Wyoming (1,253).