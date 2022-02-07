New River Community and Technical College is participating in the "Be The One" initiative, an overdose prevention initiative created for West Virginia colleges and universities.
The school will be receiving opioid overdose rescue kits from the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute (WV DII) and the West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Network (WVCRN) on Thursday, Feb. 10 at 1 p.m.
The kits, known as Naloxboxes, contain two doses of the opioid reversal medication, Naloxone, and training materials instructing how to administer Naloxone during an active overdose.
Dr. Susan Bissett, president of the WV DII; Tinina McCourt, program coordinator for WVDII; and Susie Mullens, project coordinator for the WVCRN, will be delivering the Naloxboxes to New River CTC on Thursday.
Dr. Bonny Copenhaver, New River CTC president, and Melinda Price, New River CTC's peer recovery support specialist, will be on-site for the delivery.