Mullens Moose Lodge 750, Loyal Order of Moose, will host a Red Cross blood drive, at the lodge on Moran Avenue, July 20 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
“During this uncertain time, we encourage individuals to make and keep scheduled appointments to ensure a stable supply throughout this Covid-19 pandemic,” said Amanda Cash, blood services account manager.
“There remains an ongoing need for blood donations as the normal five-day supply has dwindled to three days,” she emphasized.
Although appointments are not mandatory, they are strongly encouraged. This allows donors to be taken at their appointed times without delays and provides an indication as to how many for which Red Cross personnel need to plan.
Appointments should be made as soon as possible by phoning 1-800-733-2767 or online at RedCrossBlood.org by clicking on “Find a Blood Drive,” entering 25882 (Mullens ZIP code), then selecting a convenient time.
To speed up the donation process, the Red Cross requests that a “Rapid Pass” be completed on the website within 24 hours of the drive. Many of the routine questions can be answered ahead of time.
Through the end of August, all donors will be entered in a giveaway for a 2017 Chevy Sonic again supplied by Ramey in Princeton, which has provided the prize for 12 years.
The Red Cross is also now testing all donations for Covid-19 antibodies. Test results will be available within seven to 10 days on the Red Cross Blood Donor app or the donor portal on the website.
“Individuals can gain the satisfaction of saving lives by donating blood, enter into a 2017 Chevy Sonic giveaway, and be tested for the Covid-19 virus all at the same time,” Mullens Moose member Charlie Feller noted.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and everyone is required to wear a mask, which will be provided if necessary.