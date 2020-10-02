Mullens Elementary closed by Covid-19 case

Mullens Elementary was closed Thursday after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.
It is the fifth Wyoming County school to be closed since Sept. 10.
Students switched to remote learning immediately.
All sports and extra-curricular activities also stop until the school is cleared by the Health Department to re-open.
“After conducting the initial contact tracing and investigations, it was determined by the Health Department that the school will be closed, currently,” according to a statement issued by Wyoming County Schools.
“We will work closely with the Health Department regarding protocols and contact tracing and to notify everyone regarding a re-entry date, ASAP.
“The confirmed case is believed to have resulted from community events and/or contact and not from infection transmissions within the school,” according to the statement.
“In accordance with privacy laws, information specific to this case will not be released publicly, however, this announcement is made to keep the community informed of the transmission of Covid-19 locally.”
Following best practices to prevent the spread of the virus, deep cleaning and sanitizing will be completed before the school re-opens.
Baileysville Elementary and Middle School was closed Sept. 28 after a staff member tested positive.
The following day, the Health Department issued a statement asking Baileysville students and staff to self-isolate, wear masks, practice social distancing, and only go out “if you need to go out.”
The school will re-open Oct. 13.
Westside High was closed Sept. 23 after a staff member there tested positive. The school is scheduled to re-open Oct. 8.
A few days after the closing, the Health Department issued a statement noting that anyone in Westside High on Monday, Sept. 21, and Tuesday, Sept. 22, for 15 minutes or longer should self-isolate for 14 days; that ends Oct. 6.
Even those who have tested negative for the virus, but were in the building during the designated time period, need to self-isolate, according to the statement.
Household members who have not been around someone who has tested positive for Covid-19 do not need to quarantine unless they become symptomatic or test positive, according to the statement.
Glen Fork Elementary and Middle School was closed Sept. 22 after a staff member tested positive. The school was ordered closed for 14 days and will re-open Oct. 8.
Additionally, a staff member at the Wyoming County Career and Technical Center tested positive and the school was closed Sept. 10, then re-opened Sept. 24. The Career Center staff member was never in contact with students, officials said.
None of the Covid-19 cases in Wyoming schools are listed on the state's Department of Education online outbreak database, which defines an outbreak as two or more confirmed Covid-19 cases among students and staff from separate households, within a 14-day period in a single classroom or core group.
The West Virginia United Caucus, an organization consisting of West Virginia teachers, also reported four cases in the county, one at each of the schools identified by the WVDE.
Covid-19 symptoms include cough, runny nose, scratchy throat, diarrhea, headache, shortness of breath, fatigue, chest pain, and/or loss of taste or smell.
Southern West Virginia Clinic, located in Beckley behind ARH Hospital, provides testing Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.; testing is free to those without insurance.
For more information or if symptoms develop, phone the Wyoming County Health Department at 304-732-7941.