Eight more Covid-19 related deaths, including three in Logan County and one in Monroe County, were confirmed Tuesday by the Department of Health and Human Services as cases of the highly infectious disease in the state took a dramatic jump overnight.
The bulk of the new cases came from two counties. Fayette County, where an outbreak at Mount Olive Correctional Complex helped generate 68 new cases. And Monongalia County, home to West Virginia University, saw its tally rise by 44 from 1,126 to 1,170, trailing only Kanawha County’s 1,491.
Statewide, the DHHR reported a daily record of 257 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and a daily positive test rate of 6.85 percent – the highest rate since May 26 when it touched 6.95 percent. The previous daily record was 225 cases recorded Sunday, according to recently updated figures on the DHHR online database.
The state cumulative positive test rate is 2.40 percent.
Tuesday’s count adds to a recent spike on top of numbers already elevated through July and August. Over the last seven days, the DHHR has reported 1,223 news cases, according to its database, or 174 per day.
And, as has been proven over the course of a difficult August in managing the transmission, deaths follow accelerated case counts. Since last Tuesday, Aug. 25, there have been 35 deaths reported by the DHHR. In August, there were 3,666 new cases and 106 deaths statewide. As of Tuesday, the state had a cumulative 10,507 cases and 222 deaths.
On Tuesday, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 72-year-old woman from Monroe County, a 65-year-old woman from Kanawha County, an 84-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 65-year-old woman from Logan County, a 62-year-old woman from Logan County, an 82-year-old man from Logan County, a 41-year-old woman from Mingo County, and a 91-year-woman from Kanawha County.
“This is another difficult day for West Virginia as the death toll continues to rise,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary, in a press release. “Our heart goes out to these West Virginians and their families. Please continue taking every precaution we can to slow the spread of this disease.”
While new cases were few across most of southern West Virginia, the maximum security prison for men in Fayette County has exploded in cases this past week.
The Fayette County Health Department reported 142 inmates and 19 staff members at Mount Olive had contracted the virus as of Tuesday.
As of Monday, 138 inmates at Mount Olive Correctional Complex were confirmed as having the virus while 187 tests at the prison are pending.
A second round of tests was held at the prison last week.
The transmission has been spreading fast. As of 3 p.m. Friday, the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation reported 32 active Covid-19 cases involving inmates at Mount Olive, with 1,275 negative results and 853 tests pending – at a facility designed to hold 1,030 prisoners.
Separate of the prison testing, a total of 138 people were tested at Mount Hope on Tuesday. Testing was also under way at Smithers Tuesday night.
The outbreak is not helping athletic teams across Fayette County back onto the field. Already blocked from being able to play games this week because earning “orange” on the state’s color coded map that dictates the level of activities allowed at school districts, next week’s contests are in jeopardy, too. As of Tuesday, Fayette County was still above the 7-day rolling average of 10 new cases per 100,000 population – specifically, at 10.11.
The orange designation would also call for more aggressive mitigation strategies by the schools such as requiring face coverings for grades 3 and above at all times and no assemblies or large group activities.
Schools across the state are slated to open Sept. 8. Saturday’s color map, released at 9 p.m., will determine just how many schools will be able to move ahead as planned.
For now, Monroe County faces the steepest uphill climb. It registered at 33.36 on the seven-day rolling average, earning the most severe “red” desingnation.
If it stays red, school officials will have to suspend in-person instruction and all school-related activities until yellow level is maintained on a seven-day rolling basis. While distance learning would be adopted in this instances, essential student support services – including meals, student engagement and special education services – would continue.
All others across the newspaper’s market – with the exception of Fayette – are safely in either the yellow or green zones. Mercer County is at 7.05, Wyoming at 7.00, Raleigh at 6.82, Nicholas at 4.67, McDowell at 3.24, Greenbrier at 2.47 and Summers at 1.14.
Monogalia County has joined Kanawha and Fayette counties in the orange zone.
While the DHHR had Wyoming picking up a single new case of Covid-19 in its Tuesday count, Wyoming County Health Department officials had reported on Monday that it had conformed 71 cases, 17 of which are classified as current.
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (33), Berkeley (804), Boone (143), Braxton (9), Brooke (94), Cabell (544), Calhoun (10), Clay (27), Doddridge (6), Fayette (360), Gilmer (19), Grant (141), Greenbrier (104), Hampshire (92), Hancock (121), Hardy (75), Harrison (269), Jackson (205), Jefferson (360), Kanawha (1,491), Lewis (32), Lincoln (119), Logan (493), Marion (219), Marshall (133), Mason (105), McDowell (70), Mercer (311), Mineral (147), Mingo (249), Monongalia (1,170), Monroe (124), Morgan (37), Nicholas (52), Ohio (291), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (45), Preston (140), Putnam (286), Raleigh (366), Randolph (226), Ritchie (5), Roane (33), Summers (20), Taylor (106), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (43), Wayne (253), Webster (7), Wetzel (46), Wirt (8), Wood (310), Wyoming (68).