(Steve Keenan/The Montgomery Herald) The Fayette County Health Department conducted two Covid-19 testing opportunities on Tuesday as the county has experienced a recent spike in case numbers. An event at the J.W. and Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center in Mount Hope attracted 138 individuals for testing, and testing later in the day at the Smithers Gateway Center (pictured) drew 101. As of Tuesday afternoon, Fayette County had 364 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There have been nine deaths of county residents, 13 are hospitalized, including two on ventilators, 162 have recovered and there are 181 active cases. In that time frame, 142 inmates at Mount Olive Correctional Complex have positive test results, as well as 19 staff members. "We definitely were seeing an increase in numbers here in the Valley, so that's why we decided to focus here to do free testing," Fayette County Health Department Administrator Teri Harlan said Tuesday at the Smithers site. "We're still optimistic that the numbers will be good enough on Saturday to get the kids in school the following week, but we'll just have to see." Anyone needing guidance on Covid-19 issues can call the health department at 304-574-1617. Testing will also be conducted by New River Health from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the old Kmart store in Oak Hill. For more information, call 304-469-2905.