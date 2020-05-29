The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 1,039 lab results and 26 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday afternoon while deaths from the disease in West Virginia remained at 74.
The daily positive test rate was 2.5 percent while the overall rate stood at 2.1 percent.
In the state, 5.25 percent of the population has been tested for the highly contagious disease.
There were no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in southern West Virginia counties that make up The Register-Herald’s primary market.
Cases per county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case): Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (293/11), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (59/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (46/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (11/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (28/0), Hancock (16/2), Hardy (39/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (136/0), Jefferson (172/5), Kanawha (221/2), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (17/0), Marion (50/0), Marshall (28/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (42/2), Mingo (5/1), Monongalia (122/11), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (41/0), Pendleton (10/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (20/5), Putnam (35/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (129/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (98/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (3/0).