Mountain State reaches 1 million milestone in number of Covid-19 vaccinations

CHARLESTON — A milestone in the number of Covid vaccines administered in West Virginia has been reached, but the danger of the Delta variant continues to have officials concerned.
Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday during his pandemic briefing that just over 1 million state residents have had at least one dose of the Covid vaccine.
“This is a huge milestone that we’ve hit,” he said. “You have done a whale of a job, West Virginia, and it’s because all of us have been pulling the rope together.”
As of Tuesday, 1,005,135 West Virginians have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 836,954 West Virginians have been fully vaccinated, which is less than half the state’s more than 1.7 million residents.
“I congratulate everyone who has played a role in getting us to this point,” he said. “But we still have more work to do to get all of our residents vaccinated.”
However, Justice said 87.3 percent of the most vulnerable population (65 and over) has had at least one dose, surpassing the previous goals of 70 percent, then raised to 75 and to 85 percent.
Currently, 79.4 percent of West Virginians age 50 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, he added.
Justice set new goals for both those categories.
These new goals include vaccinating at least 90 percent of all West Virginians ages 65 and older with at least one dose and vaccinating at least 85 percent of all West Virginians ages 50 and older with at least one dose.
But Justice and Dr. Clay Marsh, state Covid-19 Czar, both cautioned that the Delta Covid variant poses a threat that residents who have not been vaccinated should take seriously.,
“We are seeing the Delta variant spread…” Marsh said, with a 35 percent increase in hospitalizations in Missouri because of that variant.
“We have only 12 cases here so far,” he said, with no explosive growth, but that could change because West Virginia is always a little slower to see the impact of what is happening in most other states.
“We know it’s coming in West Virginia,” he said, emphasizing the fact Delta variant deaths and hospitalizations are increasing in unvaccinated people.
“Not being vaccinated is very, very risky for severe sickness and for transmission,” he said, calling the Delta variant a “very different strain of Covid-19” because it is more infectious, makes people sicker and can attack the young.
So far, vaccines have shown to be 64 percent to 68 percent effective in preventing an infection, but 93 percent to 96 percent effective in preventing any severe symptoms or hospitalizations and deaths.
As an incentive to get residents vaccinated, Justice started the Do It For Babydog vaccine lottery last month, giving away many prizes and even $1 million each week through Aug. 4. Those who have had at least one dose qualify for the lottery.
The third drawing for prizes will be held today and include one cash prize of $1 million, two brand-new custom-outfitted trucks, five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks for vaccinated West Virginians ages 18 and older. Two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state will also be given away to vaccinated West Virginians ages 12-25.
The registration deadline to be eligible to win in today’s drawing has passed, but all vaccinated West Virginians are still able and encouraged to register for future drawings at DoitforBabydog.wv.gov.
“For those folks who haven’t been vaccinated, they’re in a lottery too,” Justice said, referring to what he has called the “death lottery.” “I just read four people that we’ve lost from Covid. There’s no sense in the world to not get vaccinated. It’s a tremendous risk.”
So far, local Covid numbers continue to improve, although some deaths are still resulting from Covid-related issues.
Two more deaths in Mercer County were mentioned by Justice Tuesday, bringing the total on the state DHHR (Department of Health and Human Resources) to 128. Monroe County also saw a new death, bringing that county’s total to 18. McDowell County has had 26 deaths.
On a positive front, active cases have fallen to 89 in Mercer County, eight in Monroe County and to five in McDowell County.