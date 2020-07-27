Mountain State Oral and Facial Surgery’s (MSOFS) nine offices will be collecting nonperishable canned foods now through Friday to be donated to local food banks.
Jack Krajekian, DMD, a MSOFS partner, invites patients and the general public to drop off canned foods (soup, chili, stews, canned meat or tuna, assorted vegetables, and beans) at any of its offices throughout West Virginia and Ashland, Ky. Mountain State Oral and Facial Surgery will match donations by purchasing an equal number of canned goods to double the effort to meet local food needs.
Dr. Krajekian said, “Many families are facing difficult times with the adverse health and economic impacts of coronavirus. We want to help our neighbors in need as well as restock food banks that are facing greater demands this year.”
The canned food will be donated to the following area food banks: Beckley Dream Center INC DBA Fishes and Loaves, Beckley; Tender Mercies Ministries, Princeton; Huntington City Mission, Huntington; Thrive Community Empowerment Center, Parkersburg; Hillcrest-Bruce Mission, Ashland; A More Excellent Way Ministries, Charleston and Kanawha City; and Christian Community Cupboard, Hurricane.
Mountain State Oral and Facial Surgery offices taking part in this region include:
Beckley – 150 Brookshire Lane
Beckley – 433 Carriage Drive
Princeton – 220 Locust St.