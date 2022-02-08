Tuesday’s report: Gov. Jim Justice is scheduled to host a pandemic briefing from Charleston on Wednesday, at which time the governor will be handed statistics that, if they hold true to the trend of the past couple of days, will show the Omicron variant in rapid retreat from recent highs.
In its Tuesday report, the Department of Health and Human Resources showed active Covid cases had slid to beneath 9,056 – the first time that stat had been below 10,000 since Dec. 28 when it came in at 9,478. Since then, it rose to as high as 21,717 on Saturday, Jan. 22 – two and a half weeks ago – before doing an abrupt U-turn. The record high was set during the Delta surge in Septemeber when 29,744 cases were reported around the state.
Also taking a fall, Covid hospitalizations were reported at 944 in the DHHR Tuesday tally, down 51 patients from the 995 reported Monday.
The number of patients on ventilator breathing support was down by five to 11, while the number of Covid patients being treated in an intensive care unit was 221, up five from Monday.
The daily positive test rate remained high – at 19.58 percent, but even that was down from what had been reported by the DHHR on Monday as a record 29.26 percent, adjusted in Tuesday’s report to 20.73 percent, which was not a record.
In its Tuesday report, the DHHR confirmed 23 deaths, including a 78-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 85-year-old female from Wayne County, a 64-year-old female from Raleigh County, an 85-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 56-year-old male from Preston County, a 78-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 69-year-old female from Monongalia County and a 67-year-old female from Clay County.
Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are an 86-year-old male from Putnam County, a 77-year-old female from Barbour County, a 78-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 86-year-old male from Hardy County, a 66-year-old female from Lincoln County, an 81-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 92-year-old female from Cabell County, a 67-year-old male from Harrison County, a 66-year-old female from Ohio County, a 73-year-old female from Wyoming County, a 77-year-old female from Roane County, a 74-year-old female from Logan County, an 83-year-old female from Wyoming County, a 76-year-old male from Summers County and an 87-year-old female from Nicholas County. These deaths range from October 2021 through January 2022.