Thursday’s report: Active Covid cases in West Virginia hit 799 in the Thursday report by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), up from 719 a day earlier and up from 263 on April 4.
Meanwhile, the positive test rate fell marginally for the second consecutive day, dropping to 3.28 percent from 4.08 percent on Wednesday after it had stuck its head above 5 percent at 5.09 percent in the Tuesday report.
Covid hospitalizations totaled 94 in the Thursday report, up from 91 the day prior and up from 77 on April 20. The number of patients being treated for Covid in an intensive care unit was up by one for the day, coming in at 23. On April 21, it was at 20.
And the number of patients on a ventilator rose in the Thursday report to 15, nearly double the eight reported on April 22.
The DHHR reported four more Covid-related deaths, pushing the total to 6,855.
Deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate were an 85-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 91-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 72-year-old female from Nicholas County and an 86-year old female from Kanawha County. The deaths range from February to April 2022, with one death occurring in September 2021.