Nearly all indicators in the daily report by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) are pointing to a slackening of Covid’s spread in West Virginia.
Deaths are down, hospitalizations are down, the positive test rate is down and active cases of the highly infectious disease are down, too, across both state and region.
Daily active cases in the state fell from 11,491 to 11,057 as reported Thursday. As recently as Jan. 22, there had been 21,717 such cases reported in the Mouintain State but has slowly been shedding cases most every day since then.
Across the nine county region that defines The Register-Herald’s primary market, active cases fell by 158, from 2,947 to 2,789. Eith of the nine counties dropped cases with McDowell adding 19, climbing from 190 in the Wednesday report to 209 on Thursday.
Raleigh County, the most populous of the nine, reported 659 active cases, 10 fewer than the previous day. Summers County reported the fewest number of active cases with 101, falling from 105 on Wednesday. Wyoming County was down 15, from 200 to 185; Nicholas County was down 35, from 229 to 194; Moonroe County was down one, from 130 to 129; Greenbrier County was down 16, from 327 to 311; amd Fayette County was down 27, from 559 to 532.
Hospitalizations fell by 36 patients, down from a recent high of 1,097 in the Wednesday report with 1,061 people receiving hospital treatment for Covid according to the Thursday report.
Patients in intensive care units were also down, from 235 to 233, while those on ventilator breathing support were up by one to 126.
Staying put in double digits, the daily positive test rate was at 15.62 percent in the Thursday report, down from the reported 17.79 percent on Wednesday. The last time the metric was in single digits was Dec. 24 at 9.77 percent. As such, the cumulative rate climbed to a record 8.15 percent.
The DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 82-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 76-year-old female from Mason County, a 41-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 73-year-old female from Fayette County, a 71-year-old female from Mason County, a 91-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 72-year-old male from Mason County, a 72-year-old male from Monongalia County, and a 62-year-old male from Mason County.
Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 73-year-old female from Berkeley County, an 88-year-old male from Hardy County, a 61-year-old female from Mingo County, a 62-year-old female from Monongalia County, a 71-year-old male from Wyoming County, and a 79-year-old female from Wood County. These deaths range from December 2021 through January 2022.
Raleigh County has reported 271 Covid-related deaths.