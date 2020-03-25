As part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act from the Department of Health and Human Resources (HHS) Administration for Community Living (ACL), $1,551,372 has been announced to help communities provide meals for older West Virginians during the COVID-19 outbreak.
U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced the sum of money Tuesday, and Manchin said it was especially important because over half of West Virginians are vulnerable to the COVID-19 outbreak, and are at high risk of complications, especially the 501,440 West Virginians over 60 years-old.
Senators Manchin and Capito have launched information resource pages where West Virginians can learn more about the coronavirus pandemic and how to protect themselves and their families.
The information can be found at https://www.manchin.senate.gov/coronavirus.
