The death of a 13-year-old Nicholas County girl from Covid serves as a reminder the virus is still in the state and dangerous, Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday.
Justice read a list of 23 more Covid-related deaths in the state during his pandemic briefing, bringing the total to 7,253.
“This is the youngest Covid death we have had so far in West Virginia,” he said, calling it “just plain terrible” and a “different level of sadness.”
Overall, the numbers are a little better, he said of new cases and hospitalizations, but they have been relatively stable and could increase when cold weather arrives.
“It’s not winter time yet,” he said, referring to an increased risk of spread as people gather more indoors.
Justice said one particular number needs close attention: the number of Covid patients in state hospitals.
Although the number stood at 340 Tuesday, it had fallen to only 77 in April and has gradually increased, with fluctuations.
“When we exceed 500 we start pushing the limits … of our hospitals,” he said.
Retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, director of the state Joint InterAgency Task Force, said Tuesday that “ Covid is not over,” and the Task Force held a “tabletop exercise” recently to go over contingency plans to be ready to help hospitals if the numbers rise to that 500 level and beyond.
“We still believe 500 is the number we need to pay attention to,” he said, adding that with a seasonal increase in patients with other illnesses and staffing shortages at hospitals around the state, the Task Force needs to be ready to provide Justice with recommendations.
Hoyer also urged residents to be fully vaccinated and boosted, the best way to have protection, especially from severe symptoms and hospitalization.
The BA.5 Omicron variant now is dominant in the state, he said, with 87 percent of cases sequenced positive for that type of variant.
Hoyer said an updated Pfizer booster should soon be available and that booster focused on the BA.4 and 5 variants.
The updated version should help improve immune responses to those two variants, he said, and the first doses will be available for those in long-term care facilities, residents 65 and over, anyone immunocompromised, and health care workers and first-responders.
On another topic, Justice once again reiterated he would like to see The Greenbrier host a golf LIV tournament.
“I would love to see that happen.” he said of the Saudi Arabia-backed league that has already signed up several major golf talents but has been met with sharp criticism from the PGA.
“It would be a big event for the state,” he added.
Justice said ongoing conversations are continuing and he has met former PGA champion golfer Greg Norman, head of LIV, and likes him.
“They are genuinely interested (in an event at the Greenbrier),” he said, downplaying any controversy about LIV.
“I don’t like the food fight with the PGA,” he said. “There is plenty of room for competition.”
Justice said he would “embrace” LIV coming to West Virginia, “but that is still probably a ways away.”
