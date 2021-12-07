With 31 deaths reported in the state’s daily tally on Tuesday, including five from the region and a 21-year-old male from Lewis County, West Virginia crossed the 5,000 marker on the number of people who have died from Covid-19 complications from the beginning of the pandemic.
And if positive test rates and the number of active Covid cases can be used as predictors, there will be many more deaths to count in the days ahead.
Eight of the deaths reported Tuesday came via the daily roundup of Covid statistics by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), with the 23 others from updates and corrections – what the department calls reconciliation with official death certificates. In total, the state has now recorded 5,021 deaths since Covid-19 showed its face in the state in March 2020.
At Tuesday’s press briefing by Gov. Jim Justice and members of his pandemic team, Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s coronavirus czar and vice president and executive dean for health sciences at West Virginia University, said West Virginia had ranked 14th among all states in the number of deaths per 100,000 people. Over the last week, however, the state has risen to third.
“These deaths are occurring largely in people who are not vaccinated or who have not gone to get their booster,” Marsh said.
And yet, West Virginia’s seven-day average of daily vaccinations is trending downward with 1,614 shots administered on Monday, 1,733 on Sunday.
Active cases continued to trend higher across the state in the Tuesday report with 8,249 cases, up from 8,031 cases reported Monday. On Thanksgiving Day, the number had dropped to 4,501. The numbers for the region moved higher, too, with active cases rising in all nine counties in The Register-Herald market, cumulatively rising from 1,542 cases to 1,603. Mercer County led the way with 399 cases, up from 288 the day before Thanksgiving. In Raleigh County, active cases were at 354 in the Tuesday report, up 20 from Monday.
Officials with the Mercer County Health Department announced Tuesday that the department would be closed until Dec. 13 because of an exposure to Covid, according to a report by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. The closure includes all of the health department’s services.
“We detected it (Monday), and in an abundance of caution, we’re going to do deep cleaning and we’re going to close for five days,” interim administrator Bonnie Allen told the newspaper. “Everybody’s vaccinated, so that’s why we can do the five days. And, again, we want to protect the community.”
Meanwhile, the state’s positive test rate stayed in double digits for the fifth time in the last eight days and a second consecutive day at 11.12, down from 11.78 reported Monday. The cumulative rate has risen to 6.28 percent, higher than all other readings other than the first two days of DHHR’s recordkeeping, which dates back to March 17, 2020.
Covid hospitalizations were up from 587 to 595 in the Tuesday report, while intensive care unit cases and the number of patients on ventilator breathing support moved higher as well, respectively from 202 to 206 and 105 to 111.
The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 62-year-old female from Lincoln County, a 64-year-old male from Hampshire County, a 58-year-old female from Cabell County, a 68-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 64-year-old female from Putnam County, an 87-year-old female from Jefferson County, a 46-year-old male from Taylor County, and a 44-year-old male from Hardy County.
Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 21-year-old male from Lewis County, a 56-year-old female from Randolph County, a 75-year-old male from Roane County, a 62-year-old male from Mercer County, a 74-year-old male from Marshall County, a 67-year-old female from Greenbrier County, a 74-year-old male from Clay County, a 55-year-old male from Taylor County, a 93-year-old male from Calhoun County, a 71-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 79-year-old female from Fayette County, a 70-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 48-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 74-year-old male from Wetzel County, a 56-year-old female from Marion County, a 61-year-old male from Marion County, a 73-year-old male from Wyoming County, an 84-year-old female from Fayette County, a 69-year-old female from Roane County, an 86-year-old male from Mingo County, a 61-year-old male from Wood County, a 73-year-old male from Braxton County, and a 75-year-old female from Grant County. These deaths range from October through November 2021.