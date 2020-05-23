As part of Gov. Jim Justice’s initiative to increase testing opportunities for minorities and other vulnerable populations in medically underserved counties, the Fayette County Health Department, in coordination with the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), and the West Virginia National Guard (WVNG), announced locations for testing in Fayette County Tuesday through Thursday, May 26-28.
The free testing will be in Fayette County at the following:
noon to 2 p.m. May 26 at Mount Hope Fire Department, 428 Main St., Mount Hope, WV 25880
3 to 7 p.m. May 27 at Kilsyth Free Will Baptist Church, 119 Freewill Lane, Mount Hope, WV 25880
2 to 6 p.m. May 28 at Oak Hill High School, 350 W. Oyler Ave., Oak Hill, WV 25901
Under the direction of Gov. Justice, the testing plan was developed by the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, DHHR and WVNG and targets residents who have struggled to be seen by a physician or do not have insurance to pay for testing. This optional testing is free and available to all residents in selected counties, including asymptomatic individuals.
Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.