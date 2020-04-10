More money coming for front lines; abusers using COVID-19 as a "tactic of abuse"

Charleston – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Friday state officials are sending $100,000 to all 55 counties for extra pay for frontline workers.
The governor said he is giving counties the authority to decide exactly how to distribute the money among workers, but said it should not be used for other purposes, such as "back-filling" the county budget.
"It becomes way too complicated if I say this person's qualified and this one's not," he said. "The people who really know the most about what to do there are undoubtedly our counties."
He listed several groups as possible recipients of the money, including grocery store workers, first responders, public health workers, and social service workers.
Justice said he had considered more money for higher-population counties, but decided against it because many smaller counties are poorer counties.
He said each active National Guard member responding to the pandemic, about 570 people, will receive an extra $500.
Justice also said he had sent a letter to President Donald Trump seeking permission to use the $1.25 billion in funding West Virginia receives from the CARES Act, a $2 trillion coronavirus response bill passed by Congress, for extra pay for front-line workers. He mentioned health departments, emergency medical services, law enforcement, corrections, fire departments, social services and homeless support services.
Abusers using isolation to control
The West Virginia Coalition on Domestic Violence has noted that isolation can exacerbate domestic violence. Perpetrators often use isolation as a way to exert control and prevent contact with others. The coalition has also noted victims trapped alone with their partners may not be able to privately call for help.
"Domestic violence abusers don't stop abusing in the midst of this pandemic," said Joyce Yedlosky, team coordinator for the West Virginia Coalition on Domestic Violence. "Some are even using these conditions as a tactic of abuse."
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resource Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch acknowledged Friday that domestic violence may increase during isolation, and noted that domestic violence shelters are continuing to operate.
He provided the state's adult and child abuse/neglect hotline: 1-800-352-6513, as well as the National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233. The National Domestic Violence Hotline also offer a chat feature on its website.
Those resources can help victims find local programs that provide crisis counseling, emergency shelter, safety planning and other services.
"During this period of social distancing and Gov. Justice's stay-at-home order, it is vital that neighbors and family members continue to look after each other," Crouch said.
Crouch also directed victims to the West Virginia Coalition on Domestic Violence website, at wvcadv.org.
Yedlosky said, "Be careful because abusers can track. And advocates can help plan with them on how to communicate safely."
She added that programs need disinfecting supplies and masks, including homemade masks. Those wanting to donate to their local programs can visit wvcadv.org/partners for contact information.
Stronger protections in four counties
Justice also said four more counties, Cabell, Wayne, Wood and Ohio, have been added to an executive order with stronger protections than statewide orders. Counties already included were Kanawha, Marion, Monongalia, Harrison, Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan.
The executive order states that all businesses, even those considered essential, shall order their employees to work remotely "to the maximum extent possible" and that local officials and the State Police can enforce limits on the number of people within essential businesses. The order also states that people engaged in outdoor activity should include no more than five people and "as much as reasonably possible" stay six feet apart.
West Virginia's coronavirus czar, Dr. Clay Marsh, said the counties in that order are determined based on high case count, which he defined as about 16-20 cases, or a case count that is rapidly increasing.
Also Friday:
- Marsh noted that a University of Washington model now predicts West Virginia will reach its peak use of resources, including ICU beds and ventilators, on Easter Sunday. He has noted that model changes depending on whether people continue to practice social distancing. The projection is based on the assumption that West Virginians continue to follow the stay-at-home order and social distance when outside their homes until at least the end of May.
As of April 1, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, a research center at UW Medicine, part of the University of Washington, was predicting that 495 West Virginians would die of COVID-19 complications by Aug. 4.
The model now predicts West Virginia will have about 74 deaths by that time.
As of Friday at 5 p.m., DHHR reported 574 positive cases in the state and five deaths.
- Dr. Cathy Slemp, state health officer and commissioner of DHHR's Bureau for Public Health, noted that the CDC has recommended people wear masks in public places where social distancing is difficult, such as grocery stores or pharmacies.
She said people can find instructions online on how to make their own, and that the masks prevent people from touching their faces and may prevent asymptomatic people who unknowingly have the virus from infecting others.
