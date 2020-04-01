More evidence indicates healthy people can spread virus

AP PhotoFILE - In this Tuesday, March 31, 2020 file photo, neighbors line up for free food staples outside Santa Ana primary school in Asuncion, Paraguay, part of an already existing food program through the Education Ministry, as people stay home from work amid the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. According to research released on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, more evidence is emerging that coronavirus infections are being spread by people who have no clear symptoms, complicating efforts to gain control of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)