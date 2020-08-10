Confirmed cases of Covid-19 and deaths from the disease continued to add up across southern West Virginia over the weekend.
As of Monday morning’s report from the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there have been 141 Covid-related deaths in West Virginia – 24 more than a week ago and 35 more than two weeks ago.
The DHHR said Sunday that an additional eight people had died from Covid-19 at the Princeton Health Care Center, a nursing home in Mercer County where 11 people have now died of the disease.
All 11 deaths from the Princeton Health Care Center occurred over the course of the last few weeks, but were not reported in an official capacity due to personnel changes at the Mercer County Health Department, DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch said in a press release Sunday morning.
On Monday, the deaths continued, only elsewhere.
In its morning press release, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 83-year-old man from Kanawha County and a 74-year-old male from Logan County.
The deaths reported Sunday out of the Princeton nursing home included an 80-year-old woman, an 87-year-old woman, an 86-year-old woman, a 79-year-old woman, a 91-year-old man, a 78-year-old woman, an 89-year-old woman and a 76-year-old man.
There was a major shake-up earlier this month at the Mercer County Health Department with the county health officer and board of health chairman resigning. The administrator of the health department also retired.
A death yet to be added to the state total comes out of Wyoming County, according to the county’s health department. Without providing any details, it reported its second death on Sunday.
The health department there has also confirmed 37 cases of Covid-19, 16 active cases, 1 suspected case, 2 hospitalizations, and 18 recovered. The DHHR has confirmed 34 cases and one death out of Wyoming County.
In Raleigh County, confirmed cases jumped by 26 on Sunday and then another two on Monday, pushing its total to 248 with seven more cases considered probable. Since July 11, the county’s number of confirmed cases was 73.
Mercer County is experiencing a similar rise in new cases. On July 11, it had 62 cases. As of Monday, its count stood at 200.
Since Saturday’s report by the DHHR, Fayette County has added seven cases, Greenbrier one, McDowell six, Mercer 18, Summers two and Wyoming three. Nicholas and Monroe counties’ numbers stayed unchanged at 36 and 20, respectively.
CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (671/27), Boone (101/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (63/1), Cabell (395/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (18/0), Doddridge (6/0), Fayette (151/0), Gilmer (17/0), Grant (120/1), Greenbrier (93/0), Hampshire (76/0), Hancock (108/4), Hardy (60/1), Harrison (223/3), Jackson (165/0), Jefferson (289/7), Kanawha (925/13), Lewis (28/1), Lincoln (87/0), Logan (234/0), Marion (187/4), Marshall (126/4), Mason (56/0), McDowell (63/1), Mercer (200/0), Mineral (121/2), Mingo (171/2), Monongalia (928/17), Monroe (20/1), Morgan (28/1), Nicholas (36/1), Ohio (266/3), Pendleton (40/1), Pleasants (11/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (104/21), Putnam (194/1), Raleigh (248/7), Randolph (205/5), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (15/0), Summers (12/0), Taylor (55/1), Tucker (10/0), Tyler (13/0), Upshur (37/3), Wayne (208/2), Webster (4/0), Wetzel (43/0), Wirt (7/0), Wood (238/12), Wyoming (34/0).