With assistance from affiliated emergency response agencies, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department conducted drive-through COVID-19 testing on Monday, May 11, near Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Montgomery. The four-hour session in the city that straddles the Kanawha-Fayette county line was for day care workers and individuals showing virus symptoms. It occurred on the heels of a week which saw the number of Fayette County's confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 35, which included 17 employees or patients at Montgomery General Hospital. (The 35 number was lowered to 34 by the West Virginia DHHR in Monday evening's report, as one of the cases turned out to involve a noncounty resident.) "The thing that made it so important for us is we did see the numbers coming out of Montgomery," Dr. Sherri Young, executive director and health officer for the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, said Monday. "Making sure we got down to this end of the county (was important) just to make sure this isn't a hot spot or something we need to be addressing." The department has held several mobile testing events in recent weeks. "I feel hopeful because we do have more availability to test, and we do have more availability to get out into the community, which we didn't have when we first started this," Young said. The Kanawha department will continue testing in coming weeks, she said. "We will be all over the county as we're trying to reopen." Also, the Fayette County Health Department has announced that the Fayette County COVID-19 Task Force will stage community drive-through COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the parking lot between Valley PK-8 and the Smithers Gateway Center in Smithers. No appointment is necessary. Individuals with insurance are asked to bring their insurance card with them.
Montgomery drive-through COVID-19 testing
By Steve Keenan The Montgomery Herald
