Citing such issues as a lack of poll workers and sanitization concerns during the coronavirus crisis, the Monroe County Democratic Executive Committee voted Monday to ask Gov. Jim Justice to issue an executive order designating West Virginia’s June 9 primary election to be “all absentee by mail,” with no in-person voting allowed.
A resolution adopted by the committee noted the body “feels very strongly” that absentee mail-in ballots are the way to go.
“The elderly population is most susceptible to this virus, and the majority of poll workers come from our senior population,” the committee resolved. “Many counties, including Monroe, are unable to get (an) adequate number of poll workers because they are simply afraid to be around others.”
A press release to which the resolution was attached noted, “Fear of the corona virus has made it almost impossible to recruit poll workers. At this point there are only enough to have voting at 4 of the county’s 18 precincts, and voter turnout is expected to be very low because of fear on the part of potential voters.”
The committee asserted in the resolution, “There is no possible way to keep the polling places sanitized throughout Election Day.”
Further note was made of the use of schools, community buildings and church fellowship halls as polling places, with the claim that those buildings “will have to be completely sanitized when voting is complete,” calling that task a “huge, unnecessary cost to counties.”
•••
Although there’s been no move by the governor to take the action requested by the Monroe County group, certain measures have been taken out of consideration for the reluctance some voters may feel to stand in line at a polling place on June 9, particularly if social distancing is still being enforced.
All voters in the state are being mailed absentee ballot applications, to ensure voters who cannot vote in person because of concerns about COVID-19 will be able to obtain a ballot and vote absentee.
Greenbrier County Clerk Robin Loudermilk foresees smooth sailing ahead in her jurisdiction.
She said in an interview with The Register-Herald that she has also taken additional steps to ensure the safety of voters and poll workers in her county and sees no reason not to conduct the primary like any other election, unless circumstances change dramatically in the next few weeks.
She said she has already purchased hand sanitizer for each polling place and food handler gloves for all voters, along with masks for poll workers and “I voted” pencils instead of stickers. Voters use the pencils’ erasers to punch in their choices on the electronic screens in the voting booth. This year, instead of leaving the pencil behind in the booth for the next person to use, the voters will take their pencils home with them, Loudermilk explained.
She said she has secured commitments from the requisite poll workers and will have all of Greenbrier’s precincts operational on election day.
“We’re planning on operating like we always do,” she said. “All of my buildings (precinct locations) are cooperating with me; I’ve called them all.”
Loudermilk said she will provide additional training for experienced poll workers via email and will schedule full training sessions for new poll workers in person, in batches of five.
“I feel we’re prepared for this,” she said. “We’ve got a plan together. I’m not nervous at all. I sleep well.”
Loudermilk emphasized that a voter may opt not to request an absentee ballot, or request one and then decide to vote in person instead of using the absentee ballot. In the latter case, Loudermilk requests that the voter return the unused absentee ballot to her office for record-keeping purposes.
She also spoke about the voting process during Tuesday morning’s meeting of the Greenbrier County Commission.
“We will have the precincts open,” she told commissioners, saying of the absentee ballots, “You do not have to do this (vote absentee). Do what you want to do. We’ve taken every precaution for the voters. We’re operating normal as of today.”
— Email: talvey@register-herald.com