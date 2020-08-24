Monroe County records its first Covid-19 death

LINDSIDE — A 77-year-old Monroe County man became the county’s first fatality as a result of Covid-19, county health officials confirmed Monday.
“It is with great regret that we have to announce Monroe County’s first death related to COVID-19,” read a Monroe County Health Department statement issued Monday just before 6 p.m. “Our sincerest condolences to his family.”
The death is associated with an outbreak at the Springfield Center, a 60-bed nursing center in Lindside, where 56 total cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed.
The sudden spike at the facility started a week ago Tuesday when three cases were reported. Three more were reported on Wednesday and then 39 on Thursday.
Now, the facility has 55 active cases, according to the county health department, 24 employees and 31 residents. Four have been hospitalized.
According to the health department, the county had had 89 confirmed cases of Covid-19 overall with 72 remaining active. The state Department of Health and Human Resources, whose tallies often trail the count by counties, had Monroe County with 65 cases Monday morning. Two weeks ago, on Aug. 7, the DHHR had the county with a total of 20 confirmed cases.
Because of the outbreak, all school sports activities were postponed and the Monroe County Courthouse was closed to the public.
There are now two nursing homes in southern West Virginia with active, well publicized outbreaks – including the Princeton Health Care Center in neighboring Mercer County where 21 residents have died as a result of Covid-19. On Sunday, the DHHR reported the Covid-related death of an 83-year-old man from Mercer County. The Bluefield Daily Telegraph has confirmed he was a resident at the Princeton Health Care Center.
Gov. Jim Justice ordered a halt to all nursing home visitations on Aug. 12 after a series of some 30 outbreaks around the state.
The Pine Lodge Care and Rehabilitation Center in Beckley had some troubles a couple of weeks ago. As of a week ago, the facility had 45 residents and 22 staff members who had tested positive for the virus.
On Monday, limitation on nursing home visits was eased.
And just as the state did with K-12 public schools, a color-code system has been instituted for nursing home visitations, too, announced Bill Crouch, West Virginia’s secretary of Health and Human Resources, during the governor’s press briefing on the pandemic.
“That county alert system will not only be an alert system for education, it will also be an alert system for nursing home visitation."
The maps depict red representing the highest level of visitor and activities restriction, orange permitting some facility activities including communal dining, yellow permitting visitation and activities and green with the least restrictions.
Most counties in southern West Virginia had improved their color status from last week, when many were classified as yellow.
On Monday, the following counties were green: Raleigh, Fayette, Wyoming, McDowell, Greenbrier and Nicholas.
Mercer and Summers counties were yellow and Monroe – with a 7-day rolling average of 12.38 cases per 100,000 population – was orange.
In the Monday briefing, Justice – with a chart showing a downward trend in the state’s daily positive test rate – touted his mandatory mask order which he issued on July 6.
Justice said the mandate has helped suppress the spread of coronavirus in West Virginia.
“For the most part, West Virginia, you stepped up and did exactly what the executive order was to do,” he said. “And look what’s happened.”
The daily positive test rate on Monday was 1.7. On July 4, it was 5.44.
“None of us like this mask deal,” Justice said at his briefing. “Yet for the most part overwhelmingly, West Virginia, you stepped up and did what the executive order asked you to do. When that happened on July 7, we knew we were in trouble, and we continued to get in trouble for a period of time.
“When we made that order, we were going through the roof,” Justice said of virus cases. “That order saved a ton of lives. That is all there is to it. It saved a ton of lives because of what you did, West Virginia.”
At the time, the state had recorded 95 deaths due to Covid-19 causes. On Monday, the DHHR reported that number had climbed to 179, which does not include the Monroe County death but does count the death of a 59-year-old man from Lincoln County. In addition to the Mercer County death reported Sunday, the DHHR confirmed the passing of a 92-year-old woman from Taylor County.
Across southern West Virginia on Monday, the DHHR reported Wyoming County with 51 cases, but the county health department had it at 59 by late afternoon.
Raleigh County added a single case from Sunday, pushing its total to 325. Fayette County also added a single confirmed case and Greenbrier added two, pushing its total to 100. Mercer County also added two cases, according to the DHHR tally, and Nicholas County added one. McDowell and Summers counties stayed flat at 66 and 18 cases, respectively.
Cases per county: Barbour (33), Berkeley (767), Boone (128), Braxton (9), Brooke (85), Cabell (490), Calhoun (8), Clay (19), Doddridge (6), Fayette (187), Gilmer (18), Grant (133), Greenbrier (98), Hampshire (92), Hancock (118), Hardy (63), Harrison (256), Jackson (190), Jefferson (324), Kanawha (1,225), Lewis (32), Lincoln (115), Logan (439), Marion (208), Marshall (135), Mason (84), McDowell (66), Mercer (276), Mineral (131), Mingo (213), Monongalia (1,060), Monroe (65), Morgan (37), Nicholas (43), Ohio (288), Pendleton (48), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (135), Putnam (247), Raleigh (325), Randolph (219), Ritchie (3), Roane (25), Summers (18), Taylor (101), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (40), Wayne (227), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (291), Wyoming (51).
