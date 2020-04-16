UNION — The Monroe County Health Department has confirmed the second case of COVID-19 in a resident in Monroe County. The health department is investigating and will notify close contacts to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of the illness. All confirmed cases will be isolated and close contacts will be quarantined.
The health department asks that the community continue to practice social distancing. If you have questions or feel you need to be tested, please contact your primary care provider or the Monroe County Health Department at 304-772-3064
No additional information will be released regarding the individual, including the city of residence.