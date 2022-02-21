Masks in Monroe County Schools are now optional following a 3-2 vote Monday night by board of education members to overturn the current mask mandate.
The decision was met with cheers and a round of applause by parents and community members in attendance.
Monroe County Board members Keith Wickline, Everett Fraley and Sabrina Stutts voted in favor of the motion to make masks optional. Board members Sally Wallace and Candace Sabol, who did not attend the meeting in person but via conference call, voted against.
As pointed out by Fraley, the only time masks will not be optional is for students and staff who come back to school after having Covid.
Fraley said as part of the federal guidelines, which they cannot get around, students and staff who test positive must undergo 10 days of precautions. On days one through five, they must isolate at home and on days six through 10 they can return to school but with a mask.
Following the 10th day, masks will return to optional, Fraley said.
Of the roughly 18 people who attended the meeting in person, a handful spoke during the public comment portion. All those who spoke said they were in favor of making masks optional and allowing parents to decide whether or not to send their child to school with a mask.
Shaun Felton, the father of a 7-year-old and a 3-year-old, said he was overjoyed with the board’s decision.
“It's absolutely fantastic, it's a great feeling,” he said. “Let's put it this way, it's been a very long time since I felt like this. I called my wife and talked to her and I think my 7-year-old is still doing laps around the house. So, it's really, really heartwarming.”
Felton said both his children have struggled mentally and physically while wearing masks in school for the past two years. He said it felt good to be able to share the news that those days were over.
“My 7-year-old complains of headaches and you can tell he's physically kind of drained at the end of the day,” Felton said. “He told me it's hard to concentrate wearing a mask all day. I think the mental strain of, ‘Why am I allowed in gym class to take my mask off and play sports without a mask, but I have to wear a mask during math?’ ... My 3-and-a-half-year-old told me the other day that he no longer wants to go to school because he doesn't want to hide his face. To me, that breaks my heart.”
Felton added that the current system, which bases mask requirements off the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ (DHHR) color-coded alert map, is also flawed because it relies on data that is constantly fluctuating.
Prior to the vote, Monroe County Schools based its masking requirements on the DHHR’S color-coded map, which shows the positive test rate and transmission rate of Covid-19 in each county.
If the county was rated green (low transmission level) or yellow (moderate transmission level) or gold, masks were not required.
If the rates rose to orange or red, which are the higher of the five levels, masks were required.
The mask requirement for the week in Monroe County was set based on the county’s color on Saturday and was altered on a weekly basis.
As a health care professional, Sabol said she could not in good conscience vote in favor of ending the county’s current mask policy.
“I just cannot go away from wanting children, or everyone, staff and children, to wear masks with the map colors in orange and red,” Sabol said. “Whether my child wears her mask or not, it's not to protect her, it's to protect the people around her.”
Sabol said she sympathized with the parents and students, saying that she herself was “Covid tired,” because she, too, wears a mask for eight hours straight while working. However, she said she still feels that masks are a necessary safety precaution when transmission levels are high.
As of Monday night, that map had Monroe County in the gold. Only two counties were listed as having high transmission rates. Those counties were Webster and McDowell counties, which were colored orange.
Monroe County Schools was one of 11 counties that based its mask policy off the DHHR map, according to data given at a Wyoming County Board of Education meeting last week where board members decided to extend its masking policy until Feb. 28.
Of the remaining West Virginia counties, 30 have universal mask mandates, six use case percentages, and in eight, masks are optional.
Prior to the vote, Wickline, the board’s president, expressed to those in attendance how difficult the last two years have been for school boards across West Virginia.
In addition to constantly changing guidelines from the state, Wickline said he does not believe these decisions should have ever been left up to the county boards of education.
“The governor, the Legislature, the state board of education, the state health department, every one of them kicked the can down the road, afraid to make a decision,” he said. “Make no mistake about it, the war on Covid was not fought in Charleston. It was not fought in Washington (D.C.). It was fought in our elderly care facilities, our hospitals and in our school systems.”
Wickline went on to say that had he known he would be put in the middle of making these kinds of decisions, he would not have run for the board of education.
“Not one person at this table ran for these seats wanting to be put in the middle of this mess,” he said. “Nobody in 2018, when we ran – if you’d have told me Covid was around the corner, I’d have pulled my name off the ballot as quick as I could. And none of us ran for this to try and tell you how to raise your children but we've done what we thought was right.
"But make no mistake, if an outbreak or numbers spike, we may have to revisit this,”
Following the 3-2 vote to make masks optional, a second vote took place in order to implement that policy and have it written out and available online.
The motion to implement the optional mask policy passed 4-1 with only Wallace voting in opposition. Sabol said she voted in favor of the policy motion seeing as the previous motion had already passed.
Before adjourning the meeting, Wickline issued a warning to parents, students and staff of Monroe County Schools.
“Regardless of which side of this argument you're on, we will not tolerate bullying, joking, ridiculing – if you've got a mask on or if you don't have a mask on,” he said.
“This board will expect immediate expulsion and repeat offenders to be brought before this board. And Superintendent (Joetta) Basile, if this occurs at the employee level, we expect swift action and expect the employee to be reprimanded and that they come before this board and explain his or her actions.”