The daily positive test rate for Covid-19 remained well above average for West Virginia on Thursday as the number of people with the infection numbered 119 over the previous 24 hours.
That was in keeping with the recent spike in the state over the past several days. The daily positive test rate came in at 4.42 percent with the overall rate inching closer to 2 percent at 1.94 percent.
Monongalia County, home to West Virginia University, continued to be a hot spot in the state with 24 additional confirmed cases, though that paled in comparison to Wednesday’s 86 additional cases.
On the campus of WVU, resumption of organized sports activities is running into Covid headwinds. MetroNews is reporting that the school’s women’s basketball offseason workouts are on a 14-day pause after six student-athletes tested positive for Covid-19. Additionally, three more WVU football players have tested positive for coronavirus, increasing the team total to nine.
In southern West Virginia, cases continued to move up, though incrementally. Raleigh, Mercer and McDowell counties each reported two more cases, while Fayette, Nicholas and Greenbrier counties each reported one additional case.
In total, the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 197,081 total lab results for Covid-19 with 3,826 positive tests and 108 “probable” cases. Deaths remained at 95.
The DHHR is reporting 2,718 people have recovered from their infections while 1,013 are still receiving treatment. The number of people hospitalized was at 50 on Thursday, the highest since May 7 when 54 people were hospitalized. Hospitalizations stood at 23 on July 2.
The DHHR and the National Guard will be testing Mercer County from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday at the Mercer County Health Department, 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield.
Cases per county (cases confirmed by lab test/probable cases): Barbour (17/0), Berkeley (499/18), Boone (29/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (18/1), Cabell (180/6), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (11/0), Fayette (79/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (68/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (32/3), Hardy (45/1), Harrison (104/0), Jackson (149/0), Jefferson (247/5), Kanawha (372/12), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (10/0), Logan (31/0), Marion (93/3), Marshall (54/1), Mason (23/0), McDowell (8/0), Mercer (61/0), Mineral (60/2), Mingo (25/2), Monongalia (405/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (15/1), Ohio (122/0), Pendleton (13/1), Pleasants (5/1), Pocahontas (36/1), Preston (78/16), Putnam (77/1), Raleigh (66/2), Randolph (174/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (19/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (7/0), Upshur (22/1), Wayne (120/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (26/0), Wirt (5/0), Wood (154/8), Wyoming (7/0).