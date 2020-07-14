On the day after Gov. Jim Justice ordered all bars in Monongalia County closed, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported 42 additional cases of Covid-19 in the county, upping its total to 596 – the most of any one of the 55 counties in the state.
On Monday, in response to a spike in the state’s numbers last week, the governor also limited attendance at events to 25 attendees, and cancelled fairs, festivals and outdoor concerts.
The tally in Monongalia County helped push the state’s daily positive test rate on Tuesday to 3.19 percent, according to the DHHR’s Tuesday afternoon report, above the governor’s 3.00 mark that he has said would stir him to act.
There may be more bad news ahead for the state’s positive test rate. On Tuesday evening, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department reported 455 total cases, 33 more than what the DHHR was reporting on Tuesday.
The DHHR reported 94 confirmed cases on Tuesday afternoon out of 2,888 lab results.
Noting its problem with the spread of the disease, the Morgantown City Council voted Tuesday to make masks mandatory in public places without social distancing exceptions, as reported by MetroNews, adding to an executive order signed by Gov. Jim Justice a week ago.
“The governor’s order includes a mandate to wear face coverings, but does provide some exceptions due to social distancing inside,” Morgantown Mayor Ron Dulaney said on MetroNews “Talkline” Tuesday. “Our ordinance eliminates that exception, so now face coverings will be required at midnight tonight inside businesses without exception.”
Council members also agreed to a three-strike plan to handle businesses with three or more COVID-19 positive cases.
After the first three positive tests at a business, it would be forced to close for deep cleaning and an inspection by health department officials. The second occurrence of three positive tests would require the business to close for 14 days, deep clean and submit to another health department inspection. On the third occurrence, the business would be closed until the outbreak is slowed and health department officials determine it is safe to reopen.
In southern West Virginia, McDowell saw its number of confirmed cases jump from eight to 11, while Raleigh County added one more case, pushing its total to 81.
Cases per county (case confirmed by lab tests/probable cases): Barbour (20/0), Berkeley (524/19), Boone (38/0), Braxton (5/0), Brooke (29/1), Cabell (195/7), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (13/0), Fayette (84/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (20/1), Greenbrier (71/0), Hampshire (44/0), Hancock (43/3), Hardy (46/1), Harrison (126/0), Jackson (148/0), Jefferson (253/5), Kanawha (422/12), Lewis (22/1), Lincoln (9/0), Logan (39/0), Marion (110/3), Marshall (67/1), Mason (26/0), McDowell (11/0), Mercer (63/0), Mineral (68/2), Mingo (29/2), Monongalia (596/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (19/1), Ohio (148/0), Pendleton (16/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (37/1), Preston (84/21), Putnam (90/1), Raleigh (81/3), Randolph (189/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (22/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (31/2), Wayne (128/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (37/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (185/9), Wyoming (7/0).