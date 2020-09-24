Monongalia, Fayette drop out of red

As West Virginia University prepares to welcome students back to in-person classes beginning Monday, and hopes to make it stick for seven weeks through Thanksgiving without any further Covid disruption of the academic schedule, the numbers in Monongalia County were looking better Thursday.
Statewide, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported 202 more Covid-19 cases on Thursday for a daily positive test rate of 4.11 – pulling the overall rate up to 2,78 percent.
Meanwhile, according to research published on Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, young adults ages 20 to 29 years old accounted for more than 20 percent of all confirmed cases nationwide from June through August – the highest incidence of any single age group.
The study found that as students returned to college campuses, coronavirus infections surged. WVU can attest to that.
Students who crowded into bars and fraternity parties in Morgantown spurred a spike of coronavirus cases in Monongalia County around Labor Day. In response, Gov. Jim Justice shut down the bars for a second time as WVU officials announced it would pause in-person classes and go online.
The spike sent the county well into the red zone, the most restrictive on the state color-coded map that measures the level of virus transmission.
On Thursday, Monongalia County had fallen all the way into the orange designation with 18.53 cases per 100,000 population on a seven-day rolling average. It had been as high as 44.10 just weeks ago.
In orange, the school district is prohibited from holding in-person classes or athletic competitions, but it is getting closer to gold, 10.0-14.9 cases, which allows both.
Fayette County’s rolling average, too, has moved from red into orange this week, from just over the line at 25.60 on Sept. 17 to 20.55 on the Thursday map.
The more troubling news out of Fayette County on Thursday came from the DHHR, which confirmed two more Covid-related deaths there, out of six statewide.
The DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 62-year-old woman and a 72-year-old man from Fayette County, in addition to a 96-year-old woman from Mason County, an 86-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 69-year-old woman from Kanawha County and an 89-year-old man from Pleasants County.
The state has now counted 325 deaths from the highly infectious disease, 13 in Fayette County.
The challenge at WVU is to keep its students following behavioral guidelines to avoid catching and then spreading the disease. The CDC research said young adults caused waves of new infections over the summer among the middle-aged, and then in older Americans.
The new data show that outbreaks linked to parties, bars, dormitories and other crowded venues are hazardous not just to the 20-somethings who are present, but to more vulnerable people with whom they are likely to come into contact.
WVU is not alone. According to a New York Times database, more than 88,000 coronavirus infections were reported on nearly 1,200 campuses as of early September.
Over the past seven days ending Sept. 23, WVU has tested 1,642 sudents on campus and found 81 positive results for a 4.9 percent positive test rate, not much different from the statewide rate, which has ranged from 2.97 percent to 5.30 percent over the same time.
Fayette County recorded another three cases on Thursday to push its total since the DHHR started counting back in March to 583. That is 223 more since Sept. 1 and 82 more than one week ago.
Raleigh County, in the yellow but approaching gold with a rolling average of 8.37, added 10 confirmed cases on Thursday to push its total to 497.
Wyoming County, in gold but approaching orange with a rolling average of 14.01 cases per 100,000 population, reported five more cases in the DHHR Thursday tally.
Also, Mercer County added three cases, Greenbrier County added one, Nicholas County added two and Summers County added one. Monroe and McDowell counties stayed flat.
Cases per county: Barbour (52), Berkeley (968), Boone (206), Braxton (13), Brooke (111), Cabell (759), Calhoun (25), Clay (34), Doddridge (19), Fayette (583), Gilmer (39), Grant (156), Greenbrier (125), Hampshire (103), Hancock (145), Hardy (87), Harrison (346), Jackson (258), Jefferson (427), Kanawha (2,468), Lewis (38), Lincoln (157), Logan (599), Marion (261), Marshall (162), Mason (140), McDowell (80), Mercer (407), Mineral (171), Mingo (366), Monongalia (1,959), Monroe (147), Morgan (53), Nicholas (98), Ohio (362), Pendleton (52), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (59), Preston (151), Putnam (529), Raleigh (497), Randolph (240), Ritchie (11), Roane (49), Summers (47), Taylor (120), Tucker (17), Tyler (15), Upshur (64), Wayne (381), Webster (7), Wetzel (51), Wirt (12), Wood (356), Wyoming (108).