The spike is real. Just ask Monongalia County health officials who recorded a sharp rise in confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, seeing its total go from 295 to 381.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported a record 202 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in its afternoon press release, pushing the daily positive test rate to 6.14 percent.
The bigger increases in numbers are happening outside of southern West Virginia. The Fayette County Health Department reported three additional cases at the Fayette Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Fayetteville. DHHR’s total count for the county was 75 on Wednesday.
Raleigh County reported two additional cases to push its total to 64 and Greenbrier County added one for a total of 67, according to the DHHR.
Mercer County was also up by two cases, pushing its total to 59.
Berkeley County continues to lead the state with 490 confirmed cases, eight more than on Tuesday. But Kanawha County experienced a bigger daily increase on Wednesday, going from 350 to 366 in the DHHR’s report.
In total, the state has received 193,810 lab results for an overall positive test rate of 1.91 percent.
Deaths remained at 95 in the Wednesday report.
Cases per county (cases confirmed by lab tests/probable cases): Barbour (17/0), Berkeley (490/18), Boone (27/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (14/1), Cabell (178/6), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (11/0), Fayette (78/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (67/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (31/3), Hardy (45/1), Harrison (91/0), Jackson (148/0), Jefferson (244/5), Kanawha (366/10), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (10/0), Logan (30/0), Marion (92/3), Marshall (48/1), Mason (21/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (59/0), Mineral (59/2), Mingo (24/2), Monongalia (381/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (14/1), Ohio (113/0), Pendleton (13/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (36/1), Preston (75/16), Putnam (74/1), Raleigh (64/1), Randolph (170/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (18/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (7/0), Upshur (21/1), Wayne (119/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (25/0), Wirt (5/0), Wood (149/8), Wyoming (7/0).