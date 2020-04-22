Richwood is officially a member of the Mon Forest Towns Partnership with the signing the Memorandum of Understanding. The partnership has been in the works for more than two years and is focused on creating a shared vision for the recreation economy in rural communities in and around Monongahela National Forest. As part of the launching of this partnership a Mon Forest gateway sign will soon be placed at the East and West entrance to town.
The partnership includes West Virginia University, USDA Rural Development, USDA Forest Service, and, most importantly, nine other gateway communities in and around Monongahela National Forest — Cowen, Davis, Elkins, Franklin, Marlinton, Parsons, Petersburg, Thomas, and White Sulphur Springs.
Gateway signs like Richwood’s will go up in each town this spring and summer, with unique amenities and recreation icons for each town, highlighting each town’s distinctive character and also uniting us under a common logo. Richwood’s sign features fishing and hiking to highlight recreation opportunities right in our town. Richwood chose the amenities icons lodging, food, gas, picnic areas as well as a few others to encourage visitors to stop and take advantage of our hospitality.
“The signing of this MOU and the gateway sign is an exciting step forward for our community in engaging with Mon Forest Towns,” said Nicole Dudley, Mon Forest town representative for Richwood. “This partnership means we will have greater regional cooperation with towns also eager to continue to develop their recreation economies as well as deepening our relationship with the Forest Service, USDA Rural Development and WVU.”
Richwood’s representative, Nicole, along with representatives from each community belong to the Mon Forest Towns board that meets quarterly along with representatives from the Forest Service, WVU, and USDA Rural development to collaborate on recreation focused projects.
The Mon Forest Towns website will launch later this summer.
The website, created by designers from West Virginia University, will feature an asset map featuring tourist amenities and recreation sites.
In addition, as part of a Benedum grant awarded to the WVU Foundation, each town has $5,000 to devote to additional signs, kiosks, and brochures.
— Mon Forest Towns