Moderna vaccines available in Fayette Thursday for those 80 and over

Steve Keenan/The Fayette TribuneDr. Anita Stewart, health officer for Fayette County, announced Wednesday afternoon that 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine for Covid-19 will be available for Fayette countians aged 80 and over on Thursday, Dec. 31 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Fayette County Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Building. Stewart, pictured here at an earlier testing event in Smithers, emphasized that the free vaccines are on a first come, first served basis.