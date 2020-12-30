Moderna vaccines available in Fayette Thursday for those 80 and over

FAYETTEVILLE — “Age. Age. Age.” has long been the focus of Gov. Jim Justice in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. On Wednesday morning, the governor announced Covid-19 vaccines would be made available to West Virginians over the age of 80 as soon as possible.
In Fayette County, that will be Thursday, according to Dr. Anita Stewart, county health officer.
In a Facebook Live presentation with Sheriff Mike Fridley, Stewart announced a free vaccination clinic for those 80 and above from 2 to 5 p.m. on Thursday at the Fayette County Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Building in Fayetteville.
“We have 100 doses coming today — they’re on their way to get them — of the Moderna vaccine to give out to our community, so if you’re 80 or above, we’ll be giving out Moderna vaccines for Covid-19 tomorrow from 2 until 5:00 at the Memorial Building in Fayetteville. That’s on Maple. You’re going to want to come there,” she said.
“It’s first come, first served. The only thing you’re going to need to bring is proof of your birthdate. If you’re 80 or above, please come. Use the side entrance. That way you don’t have to come up the steps, but we want to get you vaccinated.
“We know that the 80-plus members of our population are the highest risk to have adverse events from Covid-19 infection and we want to keep you safe and protected, so please come. We want to get these vaccines in your arms and keep you safe and protected so you can be here to see your birthday next year,” she said.
Fridley reminded the qualifying population in Fayette County that the vaccines will be given to the first 100 people, (but) “we feel like we’re going to be fine with that.”
Certain individuals, even if qualified for the vaccine by age, still may not be able to receive the vaccine, however. Stewart explained.
“I think it’s really important to remember the only reason we would not be able to vaccinate you is if you’re sick; if you’re currently quarantined from being exposed to Covid-19, we would not be vaccinating you, or if you have an allergy to any of the ingredients in the Moderna vaccine. Again, please know that if you’re sick, please stay home. We don’t want to spread any virus or anything else around our community. Or if you’re quarantined, please stay home as well,” she said.
“There will be doses for you, but I know we will have 100 doses tomorrow to get out,” Stewart said.
Those who attend the clinic to get a vaccine will be required to enter the building, and Fridley reminded the public the building has a handicap-accessible ramp at the side entrance. “I’ll even bring a wheelchair over there if we need it,” he said.
The free event, they stressed, is strictly for residents of Fayette County.
Stewart also explained the process for receiving the vaccine.
“You’ll get the first dose tomorrow. The second dose will be 28 days later. So remember, it’s very important: You have to get the second dose to be fully protected. So one dose tomorrow, Dose #2 28 days later, so if you get the first dose, you’re guaranteed to get Dose #2 as well,” she said.
Email: ckeenan@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter at Fayette_Cheryl