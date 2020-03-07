Raleigh County Emergency Services will be conducting a full-scale Disaster Exercise at the Harper Mills Skilled Nursing Facility located at 100 Heartland Drive in Beckley on Tuesday, March 10, at approximately 10 a.m. The exercise should be completed at approximately noon.
Motorist traveling in the area will see a large presence of emergency vehicles on site. It is respectfully requested that motorists to yield to emergency vehicles in the area as they will be entering and exiting the highway frequently.
Again, this is a routine exercise only and there is nothing to be alarmed about.