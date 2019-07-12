MISSION Act allows veterans access to urgent care in their communities

With the implementation of the MISSION Act in June, eligible veterans now have to access urgent and walk-in care at participating clinics in their communities.
"This is a giant step forward in terms of convenience for our patients, as eligible veterans do not need to get prior authorization from VA to visit an urgent care provider in VA’s network," a release from the Beckley VA said.
The urgent care benefit allows veterans a convenient way to get treated for minor injuries and minor illnesses, such as colds and strep throat.
The release said for veterans to be eligible for urgent and walk-in care, they must be enrolled in the VA health care system and have received care through VA from either a VA or community provider within the past 24 months.
The following urgent care clinics are participating locally:
• MedExpress Urgent Care, 1709 Harper Road in Beckley
• MedExpress Urgent Care, 520 Beckley Crossing Shopping Center in Beckley
• MedExpress Urgent Care, 5447 Maple Lane Suite B in Fayetteville
• MedExpress Urgent Care, 277 Greasy Ridge Road in Princeton
• MedExpress Urgent Care, 4003 College Avenue Suite B in Bluefield, Va.
• MedExpress Urgent Care, 1560 Jefferson Street N in Lewisburg
• MedExpress Urgent Care, 5870 Webster Road Suite 101 in Summersville
The goal of the MISSION Act is to strengthen the nationwide VA Health Care System by empowering veterans to have more options in their health care decisions.
In addition to urgent and walk-in care, veterans can now work with their VA health care provider or other VA staff to see if they are eligible to receive other community care under the Veterans Community Care Program.
Eligibility for community care does not require a veteran to receive that care in the community — veterans can still choose to have VA provide their care.
For more information, call 304-255-2121.
— Email: wholdren@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @WendyHoldren