The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has confirmed the death of a 74-year-old man from Mineral County, that county’s first and the state’s 73rd victim to die from COVID-19-related complications. Nationally, the death tally is approaching 100,000, topping 98,000 by Saturday, according to data being kept by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.
The DHHR, in its Monday afternoon report, had received a total of 86,872 lab results, 1,792 of which were confirmed cases of the highly infectious disease resulting in a positive test rate of 2.05 percent. The daily test result percentage was 0.88 percent, according to the DHHR online report.
Berkeley County continues to lead the state’s 55 counties with 277 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with Kanawha County in second with 210. Fayette County leads counties in southern West Virginia with 45 cases and three deaths.
Of all confirmed cases, nearly 20 percent are of people who are at least 70 years old. Also, 4.71 percent of the state’s population has been tested, which continues to lead the national average (4.05 percent) and those of all border states.
Cases per county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case): Barbour (7/0), Berkeley (277/10), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (3/0), Cabell (57/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (45/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (10/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (21/0), Hancock (16/2), Hardy (37/0), Harrison (38/1), Jackson (135/0), Jefferson (154/3), Kanawha (210/2), Lewis (5/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (16/0), Marion (50/0), Marshall (27/0), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (36/2), Mingo (4/1), Monongalia (121/1), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (10/0), Ohio (40/0), Pendleton (8/1), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (17/5), Putnam (32/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (36/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (8/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (97/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (49/3), Wyoming (3/0).