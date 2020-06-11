COVID-19 has claimed another state resident as the Department of Health and Human Resources on Thursday confirmed the death of a 50-year-old man from Mineral County. He became the state’s 86th death and that county’s second.
As several other states are seeing spikes in COVID-19 cases, West Virginia’s numbers are trending in the opposite direction. Out of 2,145 lab results in the DHHR’s Thursday report from the previous 24 hours, 18 came back positive for a 0.84 percent daily rate.
Overall, the state has counted 122,691 lab results with 2,217 confirmed positive for a rate of 1.81 percent.
In West Virginia, 6.81 percent of the population has been tested.
Wyoming County reported two additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, pushing its total to five. Raleigh County added one for a new total of 18.
Cases per county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case): Barbour (10/0), Berkeley (352/17), Boone (17/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (69/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (7/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (35/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/0), Harrison (42/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (200/5), Kanawha (237/7), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (33/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (49/2), Mingo (8/2), Monongalia (128/14), Monroe (7/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (53/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (40/1), Raleigh (18/1), Randolph (138/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (9/1), Summers (1/0), Taylor (9/1), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (103/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (5/0).