Mine section foreman Nicholas David Adkins, 43, of Racine, was fatally injured earlier Friday morning when he was struck by an underground shuttle car at Marfork Coal Co.’s Horse Creek Eagle Mine near Naoma in Raleigh County.
Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice issued the following statement Thursday upon news of a second coal mining death in two days.
“This second tragedy in as many days is a terrible blow to all West Virginians and to our mining community. Please pray for this man and his loved ones, and for all of our miners and their families, just as Cathy and I continue to do everyday.”
On Wednesday, a 26-year-old mine section foreman was fatally injured by a rib roll at the Marion County Coal Resources mine.