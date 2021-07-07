Million dollar winner from vaccination sweepstakes announced

One West Virginian’s life was changed forever today when she received a surprise visit at work from Gov. Jim Justice.
Heather Coburn, who works at Bill Cole Automall in Bluefield, joined her coworkers for a staff meeting this afternoon. What she didn’t know was that Gov. Jim Justice would be present to announce her name had been drawn as the winner of the latest million-dollar prize in the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.
The Governor presented Coburn with a ceremonial check for $1 million.
The million-dollar giveaway was just one of 50 “Do it for Babydog” Vaccination Sweepstakes prizes announced by Gov. Justice on Wednesday.