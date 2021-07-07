Million dollar winner from vaccination sweepstakes announced

Heather Coburn, who works at Bill Cole Automall in Bluefield, was the latest winner in the million dollar vaccine sweepstakes. Photo courtesy W.Va. Governor's office

One West Virginian’s life was changed forever today when she received a surprise visit at work from Gov. Jim Justice.

Heather Coburn, who works at Bill Cole Automall in Bluefield, joined her coworkers for a staff meeting this afternoon. What she didn’t know was that Gov. Jim Justice would be present to announce her name had been drawn as the winner of the latest million-dollar prize in the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.

The Governor presented Coburn with a ceremonial check for $1 million.

The million-dollar giveaway was just one of 50 “Do it for Babydog” Vaccination Sweepstakes prizes announced by Gov. Justice on Wednesday.

