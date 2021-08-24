Mercer students to wear masks, depending on map's color code

PRINCETON — Mercer County public school students will be wearing masks in classrooms when they return for classes on Sept. 7 if the county is in red or orange on the state County Alert System.
Members of the school board made the decision in a meeting Tuesday night, citing the rise in active Covid cases and the dangers posed.
Mercer County is now red , which indicates a high infection rate and positivity rate.
“We are going to be red and I predict for awhile,” Superintendent Edward Toman said, who had recommended masks be required at this time regardless of the map and then reconsider the decision as the Covid cases stabilize or decline.
The color option was one of three considered by board members, who were at times chastised by some residents who opposed any mask wearing at all.
Toman had to remind some in attendance the board must follow procedure and discuss the issue among themselves without public engagement in the dialogue.
Masks will be required on school buses and in the hallways, restrooms and cafeteria (unless eating) at all times regardless of color.
The board voted 3-1 to adopt the option with board member Jim Bailey opposing.
As of Tuesday, Mercer County had reported 211 new Covid cases in the previous seven days with a total of active cases rising to 314, up from only 42 just a few weeks ago. In a statewide surge, most counties now are in either red or orange.
Board President Paul Hodges said he is concerned about the spread of the Delta variant, which is at least 90 percent of the cases.
“More kids are getting sick.” he said, adding that Kanawha County schools are in session and 170 Covid cases have already been reported.
“The local health board has recommended we wear masks,” he said. “Our goal is to keep kids in school this year, not have them remote. The best way to do that is to keep our kids safe.”
Board member Greg Prudich said a reasonable compromise was needed.
Not everyone will be happy about it, but “there is a middle ground,” which they agreed would be using the color map.
Hogan agreed with Toman but voted for the compromise along with board member Gene Bailey, who spoke to some of the people in attendance and advised against “demonizing” those who disagreed with them.
“There is no worthwhile discussion when we demonize one another,” he said.
Bailey said the school board wants to do what is best to protect students and employees.
Mask protesters could be seen outside on Stafford Drive before the meeting.
During the board’s public comment time before the mask vote was made, several speakers voiced opposition to any mask requirement.
The themes included parental rights to make the decision for their children, the perceived ineffectiveness of masks as well as how the masks make it difficult for students to concentrate and irritates their faces.
Some said they would pull their kids from school if masks are required.
“If you don’t want your child to wear a mask or to wear a mask, it’s the parent’s choice,” former magistrate Sandra Dorsey said.
"Nobody should tell any parent what they need to do.”
Tabitha Thomas agreed.
“I am not against masks,” she said. “I am against somebody telling them they have to.”
Speakers also said masks are not needed for children.
Del. Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer County, said children are not affected by the virus as often or as severely.
“The death rate is incredibly low,” he said.
Gearheart said the state requires that children receive an education, but it is difficult to deliver properly if they are required to wear masks.
Jennifer Oliver, a Registered Nurse, said she does not consent to “unlawful mandates.”
She called the mask requirement an “overreach” and masks hinder learning.
“You may expect our resistance,” she told the board.