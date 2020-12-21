Mercer leads southern W.Va. in new Covid-19 cases

Mercer County continued to run up the number of new Covid cases ahead of others in southern West Virginia, adding 66 cases in the state’s Monday report a day after adding 63.
No other county in The Register-Herald’s primary market comes close to that pace, though Raleigh and Greenbrier counties each added 68 cases in the combined reports by the Department of Health and Human Services over the past two days.
The nine-county region that serves as The Register-Herald’s primary market added 187 cases in the Monday report after adding 227 on Sunday. Over the past week, it had been averaging 196.9 new cases per day. In November, the region averaged 109.6 new cases per day.
Since Thanksgiving, the regional counties have added 4,075 cases for a 62.4 percent spike while the state has set a faster pace, accumulating 29,157 cases for a 66.0 percent climb.
West Virginia added 995 new cases on Monday, pushing its daily positive test rate to 7.19 percent – the tenth consecutive day above 7 percent.
The elevated daily positive test rate has pulled the overall rate up to 4.38 percent – the highest it has been since hitting 4.50 on April 20.
The number of hospitalizations, patients in intensive care units and patients on ventilator support all fell in the Monday report, extending a recent trend away from recent highs.
Deaths have fallen dramatically in the past two days when, in total, seven were reported compared with 31 on Saturday.
Of the state’s 55 counties, all but nine are now classified as red and orange, representing the highest levels of transmission of the virus on the state’s color-coded map. Only two of nine counties in the region – McDowell and Summers – were not red or orange.
On Monday, the DHHR confirmed the Covid-related death of a 93-year-old man from Wayne County. On Sunday the state agency confirmed the deaths of a 57-year-old man from Randolph County, a 72-year-old woman from Taylor County, an 84-year-old man from Marion County, an 86-year-old man from Grant County, an 81-year-old woman from Kanawha County, and a 72-year-old woman from Grant County.
Cases per county: Barbour (617), Berkeley (5,259), Boone (928), Braxton (223), Brooke (1,181), Cabell (4,481), Calhoun (115), Clay (231), Doddridge (205), Fayette (1,515), Gilmer (292), Grant (667), Greenbrier (1,155), Hampshire (817), Hancock (1,567), Hardy (635), Harrison (2,422), Jackson (1,013), Jefferson (2,081), Kanawha (7,773), Lewis (406), Lincoln (649), Logan (1,411), Marion (1,476), Marshall (1,790), Mason (906), McDowell (821), Mercer (2,243), Mineral (1,994), Mingo (1,237), Monongalia (4,718), Monroe (549), Morgan (548), Nicholas (573), Ohio (2,248), Pendleton (225), Pleasants (288), Pocahontas (315), Preston (1,320), Putnam (2,678), Raleigh (2,360), Randolph (992), Ritchie (295), Roane (261), Summers (368), Taylor (574), Tucker (272), Tyler (283), Upshur (710), Wayne (1,496), Webster (121), Wetzel (589), Wirt (177), Wood (4,244), Wyoming (1,023).