Confirmed cases of Covid-19 across The Register-Herald’s nine-county primary market added to the region’s overall total with Mercer County’s 11 new cases leading the pack, according to the Thursday report from the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
Sparsely populated Monroe County, where county health department officials on Wednesday were dealing with their first Covid-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility, reported five additional cases on Thursday, upping its total to 27. The Bluefield Daily Telegraph has reported that there were two residents of the Springfield Center nursing home in Lindside who had tested positive along with four staff members.
The state also moved Monroe County to code yellow from code green in the state’s color-coded school-reentry metric system.
Logan County, which as been struggling against spread of the disease, added 38 cases pushing its overall total to 418. Students in Logan County, will start the school year with remote lessons due to the high rate of coronavirus cases in the county. Logan is the only county in the state that has been rated code red.
Fayette County also reported five new cases on Thursday and Raleigh County added four, pushing their respective totals to 183 and 314.
Confirmed cases in Greenbrier, McDowell, Nicholas and Summers counties remained flat.
The DHHR’s count in Wyoming County on Thursday caught up with the local health department confirmation on Wednesday of 52 cases.
The state’s positive test rate in the DHHR’s Thursday morning report was 2.26 percent with 181 new confirmed cases out of 7,962 lab results.
Cases per county: Barbour (33), Berkeley (753), Boone (125), Braxton (10), Brooke (82), Cabell (485), Calhoun (7), Clay (19), Doddridge (6), Fayette (183), Gilmer (18), Grant (131), Greenbrier (95), Hampshire (91), Hancock (115), Hardy (63), Harrison (250), Jackson (178), Jefferson (312), Kanawha (1,161), Lewis (30), Lincoln (116), Logan (418), Marion (205), Marshall (133), Mason (82), McDowell (67), Mercer (256), Mineral (128), Mingo (210), Monongalia (1,014), Monroe (27), Morgan (34), Nicholas (40), Ohio (283), Pendleton (47), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (132), Putnam (236), Raleigh (314), Randolph (218), Ritchie (3), Roane (20), Summers (19), Taylor (87), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (40), Wayne (223), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (290), Wyoming (52).