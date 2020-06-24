The coronavirus pandemic tightened its grip on Mercer County Wednesday, with five new cases being reported in a single day. All five of the new virus infections were related to travel, according to the Mercer County Health Department.
Two new virus infections also were reported Wednesday in neighboring Tazewell County.
Mercer County has now reported 15 new virus cases in the last nine days, a troubling surge in new infections. The cumulative total of virus cases to date in the county also climbed to 28, according to the county health department.
Matthew Bragg, sanitarian for the Mercer County Health Department, said all five of the new cases reported Wednesday involved travel.
“They were all travel related, definitely some of them were Myrtle Beach,” Bragg added.
Elsewhere, the number of cases confirmed by the Department of Health and Human Resources jump by three in Fayette County to 62 in Wednesday’s report and Raleigh County’s total increased by one to 34. Greenbrier and Nicholas counties, too, each added a single Covid-19 case to push its respective totals to 52 and 8.
For the previous 24 hours, the DHHR received 1,336 lab results, 23 of which were positive for a 1.72 percent positive test rate. In total, the state has 156,960 lab results and 2,629 positive cases of Covid-19 for a 1.67 percent positive test rate.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 5:00 p.m., on June 24, 2020, there have been 156,960 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,629 total cases and 92 deaths.
In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard includes probable cases which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.
Cases per county (cases confirmed by lab test/probable cases): Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (422/18), Boone (19/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (10/1), Cabell (97/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (62/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (52/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (41/1), Harrison (52/1), Jackson (142/0), Jefferson (212/5), Kanawha (263/8), Lewis (15/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (52/2), Marshall (38/1), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (27/0), Mineral (52/2), Mingo (12/3), Monongalia (145/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (76/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (52/12), Putnam (44/1), Raleigh (34/1), Randolph (154/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (13/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (13/1), Wayne (107/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (57/4), Wyoming (7/0).